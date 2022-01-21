ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Lady Farmers ride fast start to win over Lady Panthers

By Jan 20, 2022
Alamosa Valley Courier
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSARGENT SCHOOL – The Sargent High School girls basketball team got off to a good start when it hosted Sierra Grande Thursday at the SHS gym. The Lady Farmers had an 8-0 lead after the first quarter and they increased the lead to 14-0 as Sargent went on to defeat the...

alamosanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cecil Whig

Scott leads Bo Manor over North East

Senior Jonas Scott lived up to his billing as captain of the Bohemia Manor basketball team when his team needed him most. Attempting to get back to its winning ways after some recent defeats, Scott scored a game-high 26 points and the Eagles held off rival North East for a 47-36 victory on Tuesday in Chesapeake City. The game was also marked by the 10th time Bohemia Manor coach Sandy Grimes and his son - North East coach - Seth Grimes, went head-to-head. "We just look forward to competing," Sandy Grimes said. "I don't take special joy in beating (Seth). I know he is having a rough year. Our point of emphasis is we have to play, you have to press. Jonas was comfortable today, he has a ton of talent and I feel he has to carry the team, as the captain, as none of our other boys have played varsity basketball before."
NORTH EAST, MD
citizenofeastalabama.com

Lady Panthers double last year’s total wins

There are many goals the Lady Panther basketball team set out to achieve this season, and one of those goals have already been met. Kelvin Roberts has given his team an eight-win record so far this season. This many wins have not been reached at Smiths Station since the 2018-2019 season with 11 wins.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Highschool#Sargent School#Shs#The Lady Farmers#Sierra Grande#The Lady Panthers
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie's Cali Denson hopes for strong finish to 2021-22

Mustangs senior is nearing 2,000 points, but faces new challenges along the way.The journey has been a long one for Milwaukie guard Cali Denson. And there's been some bumps along the way. But that doesn't mean the Mustangs' star won't get the happy ending she seeks. Denson, a four-year starter at point guard — she's approaching 2,000 points in her career — and Milwaukie's leading scorer, hopes to lead her final Mustang team into the Class 5A state playoffs and beyond. "I think we are capable of … making it to the playoffs and even making a run possibly to...
Alamosa Valley Courier

Sanford girls down Sangre in overtime

MOSCA – The fifth-ranked Sanford High School girls basketball team looked to be headed to a win over Sangre de Cristo Friday at the Thunderbirds’ gym. The Lady Indians had a 39-32 lead with 2:27 left in the game, however, the Lady Thunderbirds were not about to give up.
SANFORD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

No. 7 Kansas erases 17-point deficit, hangs on vs. K-State

Halfway through Saturday's game between No. 7 Kansas and Kansas State, the Wildcats looked like the team considered to be a national title contender, not the in-state rival Jayhawks. But by the end, things looked a little more like they were expected to. Kansas erased a 17-point second-half deficit to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Laredo Morning Times

Lady Panthers set for their return

Laredo will be treated to two days of basketball as the local girls’ teams will play their district schedule in addition to making up some postponed games dues to COVID and Friday’s expected bad weather. United South leads District 30-6A with a 4-0 record followed by United (5-1),...
LAREDO, TX
kicks96news.com

EC Lady Warriors Big Win Over MGC Lady Bulldogs

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors were back on the hardwood at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur hosting the Lady Bulldogs of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College from Perkinston. The Lady Warriors entered the game 6-6 overall and 2-3 in the district while the Lady Bulldogs entered 11-3 overall and 3-2 in the district. The Lady Warriors came away with the big upset win 58-55. The Lady Warriors had the lead at the end of every quarter up by 11 points at halftime, 30-19 and up by 9 points at the end of the 3rd quarter. The Lady Bulldogs erased the EC lead in the final quarter and gained a brief lead but the Lady Warriors would not be denied the victory to win by 3 points at the horn, 58-55.
PERKINSTON, MS
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State edged by Valparaiso

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores got 25 points from Cam Henry but it was not enough against Valparaiso in a 75-73 loss on Saturday afternoon at the Hulman Center. Kailex Stephens added 13 points and 7 rebounds and Zach Hobbs had 10 points. Cooper Neese missed the game due to a […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
waynecountynews.net

WCHS Lady Cats Win at Culleoka and Collinwood, ‘Cats Win Over Trojans

With basketball underway, the Wayne County High School teams competed in district action. The Lady cats began their week with a win at Culleoka, 71 – 34. The Wildcats fell by a one-point margin on free throws with seven seconds left. The ‘Cats had an opportunity to win, but the shot went off leaving the score 49 – 48. Friday night saw the teams travel to Collinwood to take on their cross-county rivals. Both teams came away with victories. The Lady cats used a strong 28-point second quarter to lead, 41 – 26, at halftime. They went on to win by the final of 74 – 58. The Wildcats came away with a 63 – 60 win over the Trojans. The Lady cats are now 17 – 4 on the year, and 2 – 0 in district play. The ‘Cats are now 9 – 9 on the year and 1 -1 in the district. The teams face Santa Fe at Waynesboro on Tuesday, and then host Frank Hughes on Thursday night before traveling to Hampshire on Friday night.
CULLEOKA, TN
Alamosa Valley Courier

Centauri still ranked first in On the Mat 2A rankings

ALAMOSA – Tim Yount released his sixth On the Mat high school wrestling rankings and his third girls rankings on Friday with several competitors from the San Luis Valley being recognized. Centauri is still at the top of the Class 2A team rankings. Following the Falcons are Wray, Cedaredge,...
ALAMOSA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy