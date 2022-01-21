ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unvaccinated people getting hit harder by COVID

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The South Heartland District Health Department reported that more than 97% of people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. South Heartland’s executive director...

