ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

Akin carries California Baptist over Tarleton State 88-84

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 1 day ago

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) -- Daniel Akin had 22 points and 14 rebounds as California Baptist narrowly defeated Tarleton State 88-84 on Thursday night. Akin shot 12 for 14 from the...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Fan Banned Following Racist Gesture

A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stephenville, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Stephenville, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
City
Stephenville, TX
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Stephenville, TX
Basketball
Stephenville, TX
College Basketball
midutahradio.com

Schofield scores 22 to carry Dixie State over Lamar 71-55

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Dixie State defeated Lamar 71-55. Frank Staine had 11 points for Dixie State (9-10, 2-4 Western Athletic Conference). Lincoln Smith had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals (2-16, 0-5), whose losing streak reached...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KESQ

Anosike carries Cal State Fullerton over UC Irvine 65-63

IRVINE, Calif. — E.J. Anosike had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lift Cal State Fullerton to a 65-63 win over UC Irvine for its sixth straight win. Jalen Harris’ jumper gave Cal State Fullerton (10-5, 4-0 Big West Conference) the lead for good, 60-59, with 2:30 remaining. Anosike added a jumper to stretch the lead to 62-59 with 1:22 left. The Titans made 3 of 4 free throws inside the final 20 seconds to seal it. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 13 points for the Titans. DJ Davis had 19 points for the Anteaters (6-6, 1-2).
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tarleton State#California Baptist#Ap#Texans#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
Kearney Hub

Three-pointers lift Loper men over Pittsburg State, 88-79

KEARNEY — If teams live and die by the 3-point shot, the University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team was living high on the hog Thursday night. Or, rather, high on the Gorillas. The Lopers made 15 of 21 3-pointers to defeat Pittsburg State 88-79 at the...
KEARNEY, NE
semoball.com

Thompson scores 21, St. Francis slips by Central Connecticut

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) -- Myles Thompson had 21 points and seven rebounds to lead St. Francis of Pennsylvania to a 68-67 victory over Central Connecticut on Friday night. St. Francis went ahead 67-62 with 2:28 remaining and held on despite making just one free throw the rest of the game.
LORETTO, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
semoball.com

Osunniyi lifts St. Bonaventure over Duquesne 64-56

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Osun Osunniyi had a season-high 21 points and St. Bonaventure beat Duquesne 64-56 on Friday night. Jalen Adaway had 16 points for the Bonnies (11-4, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jaren Holmes added 16 points. Amir Spears had 18 points for the Dukes (6-10, 1-3). Tre Williams added...
PITTSBURGH, PA
semoball.com

Hill carries Cleveland St. past Youngstown St. 64-61

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Yahel Hill had 15 points off the bench to lift Cleveland State to a 64-61 win over Youngstown State on Friday night. A 3-pointer by D'Moi Hodge gave the Vikings a 62-52 lead with 3:59 remaining and they held on to win despite not scoring again until Tre Gomillion beat the final buzzer with a dunk.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
semoball.com

Hall scores 14 as No. 14 Michigan State tops No. 8 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Malik Hall scored 14 points and No. 14 Michigan State beat No. 8 Wisconsin 86-74 on Friday night to snap the Badgers' seven-game winning streak. Max Christie, Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard scored 12 points apiece for the Spartans (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten), who shot 53% (29 of 55) from the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
semoball.com

Jones keeps No. 2 Stanford rolling in 97-74 win over Cal

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) -- Haley Jones scored eight of her season-high 26 points as part of a big run coming out of halftime, and No. 2 Stanford rolled past California 97-74 on Friday night. Fran Belibi added a season-high 20 points and six rebounds to help the Cardinal (14-3, 5-0...
STANFORD, CA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
semoball.com

Mosley, Prim spark Missouri State over Illinois State 88-63

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Isiaih Mosley tossed in 24 points and Gaige Prim added a double-double as Missouri State rolled past Illinois State 88-63 on Wednesday night. Prim finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (14-6, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Ja'Monta Black added 14 points, while Donovan Clay scored 10.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
semoball.com

Cent. Conn. St. visits Mount St. Mary's after Offurum's 22-point game

Mount St. Mary's hosts the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Mezie Offurum scored 22 points in Mount St. Mary's 98-59 victory against the Sacred Heart Pioneers. Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-15, 2-5 NEC) at Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (7-12, 3-4 NEC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST. BOTTOM...
EMMITSBURG, MD
semoball.com

Morales carries Wagner past Long Island 92-85 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) -- Alex Morales had a career-high 35 points plus 12 rebounds as Wagner won its eighth straight game, defeating Long Island University 92-85 in overtime on Friday night. There were three 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds of regulation. First, Raekwon Rogers hit a 3-pointer to tie...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy