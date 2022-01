The cryptocurrency market selloff continues on Monday, with its overall value down $130 billion in the last 24 hours alone. Bitcoin fell below $34,000 Monday morning, and is currently trading at around $36,011, Coin Metrics data shows. Ether is also tumbling, now priced at around $2,373. The two leading cryptocurrencies by market value have dropped about 50% from their all-time highs in November, when bitcoin hit around $69,000 and ether hit $4,878 during a rally on November 10.

