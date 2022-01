One law professor says Texas hopes to delay a decision until the U.S. Supreme Court decides on another abortion case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. Texas is asking the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to allow Texas' Supreme Court to take up a challenge to whether licensing officials, including those in the state Health and Human Services department, Texas Medical Board and Texas Board of Nursing, have the power to enforce the state's new abortion law, known as Senate Bill 8. SB 8 outlaws the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy, and is one of the most restrictive in the country.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO