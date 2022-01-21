ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millburn defeats Montclair - Girls basketball recap

By Craig Epstein
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Maxine Herbst led the way for Millburn with eight points and five rebounds in its 35-29 victory over Montclair in Millburn. Leading by three points at...

