Millburn defeats Montclair - Girls basketball recap

Mia Lewis scored a game-high 17 points to go with five assists and five steals as Lodi Immaculate pulled out a 46-44 win over Weehawken in a back-and-forth game in Weehawken. Lodi Immaculate jumped out to an 18-11 lead but then fell behind by three points at the half and still trailed by two entering the fourth quarter before closing the game on an 11-7 run.

WEEHAWKEN, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO