Daredevil season 4: Will new streaming ratings boost show’s odds?

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there now a case to be made for a Daredevil season 4? We can’t say that for sure, but there’s at least a chance Marvel could do more with the character. The latest streaming ratings offer some proof of that. According to a report from Deadline,...

IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Netflix New Releases: The Dark Knight, Love Is Blind Season 2, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming February 2022

2021 was the year that Netflix planned on conquering the streaming ecosystem through dominant programming. A new year brings new challenges, and the lineup that’s scheduled to debut in February 2022 is ready to help the platform face those obstacles. Catalogue titles like the comic movie legend The Dark Knight and original films such as Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming and the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre are just part of what to look forward to in the cinematic portion of things. Meanwhile Love Is Blind returns for a second season of its original variant, and introduces a brand new spinoff set in Japan.
TV SHOWS
Charlie Cox
epicstream.com

Daredevil Star Vincent D'onofrio Reveals Why Netflix Show was Canceled by Marvel

The reason why Daredevil was canceled is actually very simple!. There is little doubt that fans are relieved now that Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk have officially returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But why was Daredevil canceled in the first place? Vincent D'onofrio has confirmed he knows the real reason why the Netflix series was discontinued. Interestingly, it sounds exactly like what we suspected!
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hawkeye’ Hits Series High in Streaming Rankings for Finale Week

The finale of Hawkeye on Disney+ helped drive the show’s biggest viewing tally in the week of Dec. 20-26. Netflix’s The Witcher, meanwhile, grew in the week after its second season premiered and remained far and away the most watched title in Nielsen’s streaming rankings. Hawkeye recorded 938 million minutes of viewing time during Christmas week, the best tally of its run on Disney+ — beating out the 853 million minutes for its two-episode premiere a month earlier. It was up about 62 percent from the previous week and tied for second place among original series with Emily in Paris, whose...
TV SERIES
#Marvel Tv#Marvel Television#Daredevil#Disney#Loki
Talking With Tami

New Show: Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2

Love is unexpected. Love is shocking. LOVE IS BLIND! A new season with new singles premieres on February 11. Check out the teaser trailer inside…. Netflix fan-favorite series LOVE IS BLIND is back! Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Chicago where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.
TV SERIES
103GBF

The Scene That Explains the Difference Between the ‘Daredevil’ Movie and Show

There’s only so many different ways you can tell Daredevil’s story. And both the 2003 Daredevil movie starring Ben Affleck, and the 2015 Netflix series starring Charlie Cox share a lot of similarities. Both are about blind lawyer Matt Murdock, who secretly fights crime as the vigilante known as Daredevil. Both men have heightened strengths and senses thanks to a childhood accident involving radioactive waste. And both the movie and the show see Daredevil facing off in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen with the Kingpin (played by Michael Clarke Duncan and Vincent D’Onofrio, respectively).
MOVIES
thecurrent-online.com

Darkness And Bones Season 2: These Are The New Actors In The Show

Good news for Grishaverse fans. Production of Season 2 of Darkness and Bones, which will feature the second book in the series, Siege and Storm, has begun. The book also features new characters, played by a group of actors, who join the cast of season 2. Here are the four...
TV SERIES
AL.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’ season finale tonight: How to watch and stream for free

To conclude its 10-episode run, an epic finale of the “Dexter” spinoff series “Dexter: New Blood” will air this week. The “Dexter: New Blood” finale airs on Showtime on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (free trial), Sling and Hulu + Live TV (free trial). The series follows the events of serial killer Dexter Morgan’s life after he faked his death and fled to the wilderness.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Bridgerton season 2 spoilers: There is more romance on the way!

Season 2 is coming on Netflix this March, and we know that there’s going to be all sorts of fantastic drama that comes with it!. But will there be romance? We know that there was panic the moment that it was revealed that Rege-Jean Page was leaving the role of the Duke of Hastings. Yet, this show clearly has a plan, and that includes finding another way to please people who adored the first season.
TV SERIES
FanSided

The Morning Show season 3 renewed with new showrunner

The Morning Show season 2 finished up its run on Apple TV+ last November — and what a season it was. From new faces like Cory’s right-hand woman Stella Bak and Bradley’s girlfriend Laura Peterson to shocking twists like Alex getting COVID and Mitch dying in a car crash, there was never a dull moment. Luckily, fans will get to see even more twists and turns in The Morning Show season 3. It was announced today that Apple TV+ has renewed the series for another installment.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Outlander season 6 spoilers: Show EP on Jamie, Young Ian’s new story

There are a lot of assorted teasers we’ve seen for Outlander season 6 already, but why not dive more into the story for Jamie and Young Ian?. The first thing we should note about these two is that they find themselves in a difficult position. They know that the Revolutionary War is coming, but they also don’t have the knowledge of foresight like Roger, Bree, or Claire. They have to make do in the world that is around them, and deal with all the different issues that come along with that. Jamie is also working as a liaison-of-sorts between the Native Americans and the British — or at least that’s what he seems to be doing in the early going. The two will spend time with the Cherokee but in doing so, Ian may find himself in a bit of an identity crisis.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

9-1-1 season 5 spoilers: Is a 9-1-1: Lone Star crossover coming?

Season 5 is still going to be on hiatus for the next few weeks but for the sake of this article, let’s look ahead to the long-term future. Is there any change at all for a crossover involving both this show and 9-1-1: Lone Star?. The first thing that...
TV SERIES
Middletown Press

Surprise! ‘Criminal Minds’ Was 2021’s Most-Streamed TV Show in the U.S.

Netflix has pumped billions of dollars into original programming — but overall, its library of older licensed TV shows far outperforms homegrown hits like “Squid Game” or “Bridgerton.”. In 2021 on Netflix, “Criminal Minds,” the crime-drama procedural that aired on CBS from 2005-20, scored as the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Lucifer’ Tops ‘Squid Game’ On Nielsen 2021 Original Series Chart In U.S., ‘Luca’ Is No. 1 Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Lucifer, a drama that debuted on the Fox broadcast network before becoming a Netflix show in 2018, topped Nielsen’s list of the most-streamed original series of 2021 in the U.S. (See the full charts below, with the top 15 original, acquired and movie titles.) The 93 total episodes of the series netted more than 18.3 billion minutes of streaming during the year, according to the measurement firm’s year-end report. That put it well in front of Squid Game‘s 16.4 billion, but the Korean phenomenon had only nine episodes on Netflix in 2021. Roughly 15% of viewership was tallied by U.S....
