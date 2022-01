The UW-Parkside women’s basketball team is in a rut right now, and the only way to get out of it is to just keep working. The latest tough loss for the Rangers came on Thursday night, when they let an eight-point lead after three quarters slip away and then fell in the final seconds by a point to Wayne State (Mich.), 85-84, in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at the De Simone Arena.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO