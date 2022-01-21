ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks May Have to Make Tough Decision on RB Chris Carson

By Ty Dane Gonzalez
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 1 day ago

Chris Carson's season was cut short just four weeks into the 2021 schedule. Suffering what Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll initially referred to as a "long-term" neck injury, the fifth-year running back underwent successful surgery on December 16 and is currently rehabbing with intentions of returning to football activities later this year.

Whether that will be in Seattle or not remains to be seen. Carson is entering the second and final year of the two-year, $10.4 million contract he signed last March, which carries a salary cap hit of $6.4 million in 2022. Given the type of injury—and subsequent surgery—he's recovering from, and the nature of the position he plays, that may be too expensive to justify for general manager John Schneider and company.

Cutting Carson now would free up $3.4 million of cap space and incur a dead cap hit of $3 million. But with a post-June 1 designation, the Seahawks can save $4.9 million against the cap with a dead cap hit of just $1.5 million. They will also be on the hook for $1.5 million in 2023 for the third, voided year included in the deal.

With a projected $42.7 million in salary cap space, Seattle is not pinching pennies heading into the offseason. But with several 2021 contributors set to hit the open market, those funds could "go faster than you think," as Carroll noted in his end-of-season appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle. Hoping to retain many of their impending free agents while simultaneously improving a roster that went 7-10 this past season, the Seahawks may eventually have to pull a few levers to give themselves more financial flexibility—and Carson, frankly, is a glaring possibility.

The decision to potentially move on may have become easier over the past month with the sudden breakout of Carson's backfield mate, Rashaad Penny. The former first-round draft pick was one of the NFL's most efficient ball carriers over the final five weeks of the season, leading the league in rushing yards (671), touchdowns (6), yards per carry (7.29), rushes of 20 yards or more (11) and yards after contact per attempt (5.27) during that stretch.

Penny is among the many noteworthy names in Seattle's upcoming free agency class, and a reunion is expected to be mutually sought after. But despite his recent overwhelming success, he's likely to present a far more team-friendly price tag than Carson due to his well-documented injury history, lack of track record and a fairly saturated market at a devalued position.

Of course, Penny's career has been antonymous with reliability. Therefore, if the Seahawks decide to move forward with him as their No. 1 back, it may behoove them to have an insurance policy in place. That could be a timeshare with Carson—an expensive one at that. But the Oklahoma State alum has had his own struggles staying on the field, missing 32 of 77 games over the course of his young professional career, so there's a noticeable level of risk in that as well.

That said, Carson has arguably been one of the game's most productive runners when he's healthy. From 2018 to 2020, he ranked fifth in rushing yards (3,062), 12th in touchdowns (21), fourth in yards after contact per attempt (3.44), fifth in percentage of rushes resulting in first downs (26.9 percent) and 12th in expected points added per rush (-0.04), per TruMedia.

But will he be able to produce at a similar level—and stay healthy enough to do so—coming off a serious, potentially career-threatening injury? That's the $5 million gamble the Seahawks are being presented with. In the end, they may have to walk away from the table.

Comments / 1

Related
Field Gulls

The Chris Carson question

When teams take the field for the divisional round of the playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks will be at home watching on television for the fourth time in the past five seasons after finishing the year 7-10. Following the first losing season of the Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll era, the team will have plenty of questions to address on the roster, as there is a long list of players on the roster set to be unrestricted free agents. The Hawks still have plenty of time to figure out how to handle those free agents, as more than seven weeks remain until the start of the legal tampering period on March 14. However, in the meantime the team will also need to make decisions on several players who are under contract for 2022.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
NESN

Chris Broussard: ‘No Way’ Tom Brady Returns To Bucs Next Season Unless…

Chris Broussard believes Tom Brady ultimately will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season — under one condition. Brady has been the subject of retirement rumblings in recent days as the Bucs prepare for their divisional-round playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, and Broussard wonders whether an offseason conversation with Tampa Bay’s front office could determine the quarterback’s future.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Chiefs vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will meet for the second year in a row in the AFC playoffs, this time with a conference title game berth on the line. Last year, the two teams faced off for a trip to the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs beating Buffalo and retaining their AFC crown. During the regular season, however, the Bills exacted a measure of revenge with a 38-20 win at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct 10.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Honest Admission On Rematch Vs. Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already faced the Log Angeles Rams, their opponent in Sunday’s divisional round playoff game, during the regular season. In Week 3, the Bucs fell 34-24 to the Rams out in Los Angeles. Tom Brady threw for 432 yards, but it wasn’t enough to overcome four touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Jon Gruden News

The National Football League responded on Wednesday to the lawsuit filed by ex-Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Gruden was fired by the Raiders earlier this season when past emails using racist tropes and offensive language were leaked to the Wall Street Journal. The former Las Vegas Raiders head...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Rumored To Be Considering At Least 2 NFL Jobs

The Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors are heating up this week. On Wednesday night, Bruce Feldman reported that sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic they think Harbaugh would accept the Las Vegas Raiders job if offered it. “They also know that Harbaugh can be hard to read,” Feldman...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Weather Forecast For Packers-49ers Game Is Going Viral

We’re just over 24 hours away from the Packers-49ers matchup in the NFL Divisional Round. And the weather forecast isn’t looking too hot. Packers wide receiver Davante Adams looked at tomorrow’s weather report for Green Bay, Wisconsin this morning. The temperature right now is minus-6 – not even accounting for wind chill – and dropping to minus-9 later in the day.
NFL
Syracuse.com

Tom Brady shares thoughts on Josh Allen, Bills’ performance vs. Patriots

Something clicked for the Buffalo Bills in the second half of their matchup this season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Trailing 24-3 at halftime, Buffalo would turn the tables on Tampa Bay and outscore them 24-3 in the second half to force overtime. The Bills would fall short in overtime, but from that point on Buffalo was a different team.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Ravens’ stunning firing

The Baltimore Ravens made a very surprising coaching move on Friday evening with the decision to fire defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Baltimore announced the news with a statement from head coach John Harbaugh, who said that he and Martindale “have agreed to move forward in separate directions.”
NFL
SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
458
Followers
1K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy