Toms River, NJ

Brick Memorial over Toms River South - Boys basketball recap

By Casey Roland
 1 day ago
Josh Michigan scored a team-high 19 points to lead Brick Memorial to a victory at home over Toms River South, 57-37. Dorian Alston finished with 14 points...

Sports
