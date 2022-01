Jalen Fleming led Timothy Christian with 20 points, 11 rebounds and four steals in its 77-67 win against Calvary Christian in Old Bridge. Gian Wagner compiled 16 points, eight boards, four steals and three dimes, James Hayes managed 16 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals and Jonathan McNulty racked up 13 points, two assists, one rebound and one steal for Timothy Christian (8-4).Rakeen King added to the victory with a near double-double of nine points and nine rebounds to go with two assists and two swipes.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 18 HOURS AGO