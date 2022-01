Jury selection begins in trial of 3 officers accused of

An almost all-white jury has been selected in just one day in the federal trial of the three police officers charged in connection to the murder of George Floyd, as the judge told the court the case has “absolutely nothing” to do with race.The 12 jurors picked to deliberate in the federal case against former Minneapolis Police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao appear to include 11 white people and one person of Asian descent.Among the six alternates, five jurors appear to be white and one person of Asian descent.There appears to be no Black people on...

