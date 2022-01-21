5 Unforgettable Moments From Mac Miller’s Life In The Limelight

Mac Miller would be celebrating his 30th birthday today. More than three years after his fateful overdose, that sentiment is undoubtedly a hard pill for his family, friends, and fans to swallow. The late Pittsburgh artist often documented his long-lasting battle with addiction, and as a result, it can sometimes be hard to revisit his music, even on days as momentous as this. There is an astonishing amount of haunting lyrics sprinkled throughout his catalog, from admissions like “I need to wake up/Before one mornin' I don't wake up” on the GO:OD AM deep cut “Perfect Circle/God Speed” to the tragic “I might die before I detox” line on “Malibu” from his 2014 mixtape Faces. Beyond the prevalent instances of songs foreshadowing his untimely passing, however, Mac Miller’s music also explored existential concepts such as the inevitability of death and the true meaning of life, a tendency that he once revealed to Complex was his favorite thing to do. In memory of the late rapper and in honor of what would have been a landmark birthday for him, we embrace his “most cherished past-time” by analyzing the evolution of his perspectives on life and death.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO