Charlotte real estate broker camps out for four nights to secure home sales for clients

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In the current housing market, it seems buyers will do just about anything to secure their dream home. Last Tuesday, one Charlotte real estate broker took pleasing his clients to the next level.

Matthew Johnson pitched a tent and camped out for four nights in Belmont’s Overlake neighborhood to ensure he was first in line when the builders were selling two new constructions.

Johnson says when he got his broker’s license 14 months ago, he never imagined his new gig would land him in a tent for four nights in the freezing cold.

“I went to App State, so that was nothing to me, to be honest. What would have been something to me is not being first,” he said.

Previous sales and campouts in the neighborhood taught Johnson just what it takes to secure the deal, and in a housing market notorious for low inventory, he didn’t want to take any chances.

“For me, it wasn’t ‘why would you do that?’ It was, ‘why wouldn’t I?’ I’m single with no kids, and I had no reason not to be out there first for my clients,” said Johnson.

Johnson’s foray into real estate hasn’t come easy. Housing inventory nationwide has hit record lows, and builders haven’t been able to catch up since the 2008 housing market collapse.

“It takes an hour to go under contract, and 6-8 months to build a house. Now it’s 11-12 [months] to build a house,” he said.

The good news is Johnson says the supply has started to recover some, but still not nearly enough for anyone looking to buy a home to take their time putting in offers.

“I had a case yesterday. I had a buyer and she wasn’t sure. Within hours, there were multiple offers and we didn’t get the property,” said Johnson.

Camping certainly isn’t a part of the job they tell you about on the real estate exams, but would he do it again?

“When I was out there, I had a couple come up to me to try to hire me to camp for them next month,” said Johnson.

Johnson did successfully secure the two homes for sale for two different clients. He says he doesn’t think the housing market will recover for 6-7 years.

