Purdue was out to ensure its run of dominance against in-state foe Indiana lived on for another day. Indiana, though, had other ideas. The Hoosiers blew a 37-28 halftime lead, but a late 3-pointer by Rob Phinisee with 18 seconds left and a pair of free throws with 6 seconds to go lifted Mike Woodson’s team to a 68-65 win at Assembly Hall in Bloomington on Thursday. It was the first win for the Hoosiers in the series since Feb. 20, 2016—a 77-73 victory also at Assembly Hall—as they end a 9-game losing streak to the Boilermakers.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO