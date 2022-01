Following tonight’s be episode, it only makes sense to want the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 13 return date. Luckily, we’re pleased to have that within!. The first order of business here has to be, unfortunately, sharing the bad news: There is no new episode planned on the network next week. The same goes for the week after. Organized Crime is going to be on hiatus until after the Winter Olympics, and you can say the same thing for its fellow franchise show in Law & Order: SVU. The objective here is to bring both of these shows back when you get around to Thursday, February 24, and they will have company in the form of the original Law & Order. These three shows will all air on the same night, and our hope is that there will be chances for some larger stories.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO