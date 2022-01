Sony released details about the games that were the PlayStation Store top downloads for 2021. Lists for both North America and Europe appeared, Each one is broken down into categories representing the most popular PS4, PS5, and PSVR games. There is also a list only representing free-to-play games. However, that category combines both PS4 and PS5 games. The categories include both expected inclusions, like Resident Evil Village and Genshin Impact. However, perhaps more unexpected titles like the over three-year-old Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker show up too.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO