This video provides a step-by-step guide on getting married in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, including obtaining the Amulet of Mara, completing required tasks, and what you can do once you are married. 00:00 - Intro 00:23 - How to Obtain an Amulet of Mara (unlocks the ability to marry) 00:48 - Speak with Maramal (allows NPCs to notice your amulet) 00:59 - Know Your List of Eligible NPCs 01:22 - Know How to Gain Your NPC's Favor 01:52 - Attend Your Wedding Ceremony 02:28 - Choose a Place to Live 02:44 - Marriage Benefits 03:19 - Turn Your Spouse Into a Vampire 03:51 - How to Divorce Your Spouse...kind of For more on The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, visit our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/skyrim.

