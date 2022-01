JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 14-year-old Jacksonville girl was killed in a crash that shut down the southbound lanes of I-95 at Golfair Boulevard Monday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m., according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A sedan driven by a 17-year-old Jacksonville boy was stopped in the center lane of I-95 South when an SUV driven by a 54-year-old Jacksonville woman crashed into the back of the sedan, causing it to catch on fire.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO