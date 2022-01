LISBON, Maine — The Lisbon Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect of an armed robbery that happened early Saturday morning. Ryan McGee, chief of the Lisbon Police Department, said in a press release that the robbery happened at 5:50 a.m. on Saturday, January 22 at the Rusty Lantern at 689 Lisbon Street in Lisbon Falls. According to the store clerk, a man took out a gun and demanded everything. He then took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

LISBON, ME ・ 7 HOURS AGO