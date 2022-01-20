ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linguistically-driven Multi-task Pre-training for Low-resource Neural Machine Translation

By Zhuoyuan Mao, Chenhui Chu, Sadao Kurohashi
 4 days ago

In the present study, we propose novel sequence-to-sequence pre-training objectives for low-resource machine translation (NMT): Japanese-specific sequence to sequence (JASS) for language pairs involving Japanese as the source or target language, and English-specific sequence to sequence (ENSS) for language pairs involving English. JASS focuses...

Training Free Graph Neural Networks for Graph Matching

We present TFGM (Training Free Graph Matching), a framework to boost the performance of Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) based graph matching without training. TFGM sidesteps two crucial problems when training GNNs: 1) the limited supervision due to expensive annotation, and 2) training's computational cost. A basic framework, BasicTFGM, is first proposed by adopting the inference stage of graph matching methods. Our analysis shows that the BasicTFGM is a linear relaxation to the quadratic assignment formulation of graph matching. This guarantees the preservation of structure compatibility and an efficient polynomial complexity. Empirically, we further improve the BasicTFGM by handcrafting two types of matching priors into the architecture of GNNs: comparing node neighborhoods of different localities and utilizing annotation data if available. For evaluation, we conduct extensive experiments on a broad set of settings, including supervised keypoint matching between images, semi-supervised entity alignment between knowledge graphs, and unsupervised alignment between protein interaction networks. Applying TFGM on various GNNs shows promising improvements over baselines. Further ablation studies demonstrate the effective and efficient training-free property of TFGM. Our code is available at this https URL.
Multi-task Joint Strategies of Self-supervised Representation Learning on Biomedical Networks for Drug Discovery

Self-supervised representation learning (SSL) on biomedical networks provides new opportunities for drug discovery which is lack of available biological or clinic phenotype. However, how to effectively combine multiple SSL models is challenging and rarely explored. Therefore, we propose multi-task joint strategies of self-supervised representation learning on biomedical networks for drug discovery, named MSSL2drug. We design six basic SSL tasks that are inspired by various modality features including structures, semantics, and attributes in biomedical heterogeneous networks. In addition, fifteen combinations of multiple tasks are evaluated by a graph attention-based adversarial multi-task learning framework in two drug discovery scenarios. The results suggest two important findings. (1) The combinations of multimodal tasks achieve the best performance compared to other multi-task joint strategies. (2) The joint training of local and global SSL tasks yields higher performance than random task combinations. Therefore, we conjecture that the multimodal and local-global combination strategies can be regarded as a guideline for multi-task SSL to drug discovery.
A Novel Multi-Task Learning Method for Symbolic Music Emotion Recognition

Symbolic Music Emotion Recognition(SMER) is to predict music emotion from symbolic data, such as MIDI and MusicXML. Previous work mainly focused on learning better representation via (mask) language model pre-training but ignored the intrinsic structure of the music, which is extremely important to the emotional expression of music. In this paper, we present a simple multi-task framework for SMER, which incorporates the emotion recognition task with other emotion-related auxiliary tasks derived from the intrinsic structure of the music. The results show that our multi-task framework can be adapted to different models. Moreover, the labels of auxiliary tasks are easy to be obtained, which means our multi-task methods do not require manually annotated labels other than emotion. Conducting on two publicly available datasets (EMOPIA and VGMIDI), the experiments show that our methods perform better in SMER task. Specifically, accuracy has been increased by 4.17 absolute point to 67.58 in EMOPIA dataset, and 1.97 absolute point to 55.85 in VGMIDI dataset. Ablation studies also show the effectiveness of multi-task methods designed in this paper.
Uni-EDEN: Universal Encoder-Decoder Network by Multi-Granular Vision-Language Pre-training

Vision-language pre-training has been an emerging and fast-developing research topic, which transfers multi-modal knowledge from rich-resource pre-training task to limited-resource downstream tasks. Unlike existing works that predominantly learn a single generic encoder, we present a pre-trainable Universal Encoder-DEcoder Network (Uni-EDEN) to facilitate both vision-language perception (e.g., visual question answering) and generation (e.g., image captioning). Uni-EDEN is a two-stream Transformer based structure, consisting of three modules: object and sentence encoders that separately learns the representations of each modality, and sentence decoder that enables both multi-modal reasoning and sentence generation via inter-modal interaction. Considering that the linguistic representations of each image can span different granularities in this hierarchy including, from simple to comprehensive, individual label, a phrase, and a natural sentence, we pre-train Uni-EDEN through multi-granular vision-language proxy tasks: Masked Object Classification (MOC), Masked Region Phrase Generation (MRPG), Image-Sentence Matching (ISM), and Masked Sentence Generation (MSG). In this way, Uni-EDEN is endowed with the power of both multi-modal representation extraction and language modeling. Extensive experiments demonstrate the compelling generalizability of Uni-EDEN by fine-tuning it to four vision-language perception and generation downstream tasks.
STEdge: Self-training Edge Detection with Multi-layer Teaching and Regularization

Learning-based edge detection has hereunto been strongly supervised with pixel-wise annotations which are tedious to obtain manually. We study the problem of self-training edge detection, leveraging the untapped wealth of large-scale unlabeled image datasets. We design a self-supervised framework with multi-layer regularization and self-teaching. In particular, we impose a consistency regularization which enforces the outputs from each of the multiple layers to be consistent for the input image and its perturbed counterpart. We adopt L0-smoothing as the 'perturbation' to encourage edge prediction lying on salient boundaries following the cluster assumption in self-supervised learning. Meanwhile, the network is trained with multi-layer supervision by pseudo labels which are initialized with Canny edges and then iteratively refined by the network as the training proceeds. The regularization and self-teaching together attain a good balance of precision and recall, leading to a significant performance boost over supervised methods, with lightweight refinement on the target dataset. Furthermore, our method demonstrates strong cross-dataset generality. For example, it attains 4.8% improvement for ODS and 5.8% for OIS when tested on the unseen BIPED dataset, compared to the state-of-the-art methods.
Graph Representation Learning for Multi-Task Settings: a Meta-Learning Approach

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have become the state-of-the-art method for many applications on graph structured data. GNNs are a framework for graph representation learning, where a model learns to generate low dimensional node embeddings that encapsulate structural and feature-related information. GNNs are usually trained in an end-to-end fashion, leading to highly specialized node embeddings. While this approach achieves great results in the single-task setting, generating node embeddings that can be used to perform multiple tasks (with performance comparable to single-task models) is still an open problem. We propose a novel training strategy for graph representation learning, based on meta-learning, which allows the training of a GNN model capable of producing multi-task node embeddings. Our method avoids the difficulties arising when learning to perform multiple tasks concurrently by, instead, learning to quickly (i.e. with a few steps of gradient descent) adapt to multiple tasks singularly. We show that the embeddings produced by a model trained with our method can be used to perform multiple tasks with comparable or, surprisingly, even higher performance than both single-task and multi-task end-to-end models.
Multi-Scale Adaptive Graph Neural Network for Multivariate Time Series Forecasting

Multivariate time series (MTS) forecasting plays an important role in the automation and optimization of intelligent applications. It is a challenging task, as we need to consider both complex intra-variable dependencies and inter-variable dependencies. Existing works only learn temporal patterns with the help of single inter-variable dependencies. However, there are multi-scale temporal patterns in many real-world MTS. Single inter-variable dependencies make the model prefer to learn one type of prominent and shared temporal patterns. In this paper, we propose a multi-scale adaptive graph neural network (MAGNN) to address the above issue. MAGNN exploits a multi-scale pyramid network to preserve the underlying temporal dependencies at different time scales. Since the inter-variable dependencies may be different under distinct time scales, an adaptive graph learning module is designed to infer the scale-specific inter-variable dependencies without pre-defined priors. Given the multi-scale feature representations and scale-specific inter-variable dependencies, a multi-scale temporal graph neural network is introduced to jointly model intra-variable dependencies and inter-variable dependencies. After that, we develop a scale-wise fusion module to effectively promote the collaboration across different time scales, and automatically capture the importance of contributed temporal patterns. Experiments on four real-world datasets demonstrate that MAGNN outperforms the state-of-the-art methods across various settings.
Scientific Machine Learning through Physics-Informed Neural Networks: Where we are and What's next

Salvatore Cuomo, Vincenzo Schiano di Cola, Fabio Giampaolo, Gianluigi Rozza, Maizar Raissi, Francesco Piccialli. Physic-Informed Neural Networks (PINN) are neural networks (NNs) that encode model equations, like Partial Differential Equations (PDE), as a component of the neural network itself. PINNs are nowadays used to solve PDEs, fractional equations, and integral-differential equations. This novel methodology has arisen as a multi-task learning framework in which a NN must fit observed data while reducing a PDE residual. This article provides a comprehensive review of the literature on PINNs: while the primary goal of the study was to characterize these networks and their related advantages and disadvantages, the review also attempts to incorporate publications on a larger variety of issues, including physics-constrained neural networks (PCNN), where the initial or boundary conditions are directly embedded in the NN structure rather than in the loss functions. The study indicates that most research has focused on customizing the PINN through different activation functions, gradient optimization techniques, neural network structures, and loss function structures. Despite the wide range of applications for which PINNs have been used, by demonstrating their ability to be more feasible in some contexts than classical numerical techniques like Finite Element Method (FEM), advancements are still possible, most notably theoretical issues that remain unresolved.
Taylor-Lagrange Neural Ordinary Differential Equations: Toward Fast Training and Evaluation of Neural ODEs

Neural ordinary differential equations (NODEs) -- parametrizations of differential equations using neural networks -- have shown tremendous promise in learning models of unknown continuous-time dynamical systems from data. However, every forward evaluation of a NODE requires numerical integration of the neural network used to capture the system dynamics, making their training prohibitively expensive. Existing works rely on off-the-shelf adaptive step-size numerical integration schemes, which often require an excessive number of evaluations of the underlying dynamics network to obtain sufficient accuracy for training. By contrast, we accelerate the evaluation and the training of NODEs by proposing a data-driven approach to their numerical integration. The proposed Taylor-Lagrange NODEs (TL-NODEs) use a fixed-order Taylor expansion for numerical integration, while also learning to estimate the expansion's approximation error. As a result, the proposed approach achieves the same accuracy as adaptive step-size schemes while employing only low-order Taylor expansions, thus greatly reducing the computational cost necessary to integrate the NODE. A suite of numerical experiments, including modeling dynamical systems, image classification, and density estimation, demonstrate that TL-NODEs can be trained more than an order of magnitude faster than state-of-the-art approaches, without any loss in performance.
MT-GBM: A Multi-Task Gradient Boosting Machine with Shared Decision Trees

Despite the success of deep learning in computer vision and natural language processing, Gradient Boosted Decision Tree (GBDT) is yet one of the most powerful tools for applications with tabular data such as e-commerce and FinTech. However, applying GBDT to multi-task learning is still a challenge. Unlike deep models that can jointly learn a shared latent representation across multiple tasks, GBDT can hardly learn a shared tree structure. In this paper, we propose Multi-task Gradient Boosting Machine (MT-GBM), a GBDT-based method for multi-task learning. The MT-GBM can find the shared tree structures and split branches according to multi-task losses. First, it assigns multiple outputs to each leaf node. Next, it computes the gradient corresponding to each output (task). Then, we also propose an algorithm to combine the gradients of all tasks and update the tree. Finally, we apply MT-GBM to LightGBM. Experiments show that our MT-GBM improves the performance of the main task significantly, which means the proposed MT-GBM is efficient and effective.
LP-BERT: Multi-task Pre-training Knowledge Graph BERT for Link Prediction

Link prediction plays an significant role in knowledge graph, which is an important resource for many artificial intelligence tasks, but it is often limited by incompleteness. In this paper, we propose knowledge graph BERT for link prediction, named LP-BERT, which contains two training stages: multi-task pre-training and knowledge graph fine-tuning. The pre-training strategy not only uses Mask Language Model (MLM) to learn the knowledge of context corpus, but also introduces Mask Entity Model (MEM) and Mask Relation Model (MRM), which can learn the relationship information from triples by predicting semantic based entity and relation elements. Structured triple relation information can be transformed into unstructured semantic information, which can be integrated into the pre-training model together with context corpus information. In the fine-tuning phase, inspired by contrastive learning, we carry out a triple-style negative sampling in sample batch, which greatly increased the proportion of negative sampling while keeping the training time almost unchanged. Furthermore, we propose a data augmentation method based on the inverse relationship of triples to further increase the sample diversity. We achieve state-of-the-art results on WN18RR and UMLS datasets, especially the Hits@10 indicator improved by 5\% from the previous state-of-the-art result on WN18RR dataset.
Visualizing Backpropagation in Neural Network Training at Any Scale

Using HiPlot to generate parallel coordinate plots to visualize deep learning model training. Understanding and debugging a Neural Network’s performance on a dataset is a critical chapter in the end-to-end lifecycle of a Machine Learning (ML) model. Having the ability to comprehend how a model is training can provide valuable insight into where improvements can be made. In this article, we will walk through creating a simple, yet effective, method of visualizing a process called backpropagation during Neural Network training. The visualization technique we will be using is called parallel coordinate plots. This is generally a technique used to visualize many different features with varying units or types from multiple data points. Below is an outline of the rest of this article:
Neuron-Specific Dropout: A Deterministic Regularization Technique to Prevent Neural Networks from Overfitting & Reduce Dependence on Large Training Samples

In order to develop complex relationships between their inputs and outputs, deep neural networks train and adjust large number of parameters. To make these networks work at high accuracy, vast amounts of data are needed. Sometimes, however, the quantity of data needed is not present or obtainable for training. Neuron-specific dropout (NSDropout) is a tool to address this problem. NSDropout looks at both the training pass, and validation pass, of a layer in a model. By comparing the average values produced by each neuron for each class in a data set, the network is able to drop targeted units. The layer is able to predict what features, or noise, the model is looking at during testing that isn't present when looking at samples from validation. Unlike dropout, the "thinned" networks cannot be "unthinned" for testing. Neuron-specific dropout has proved to achieve similar, if not better, testing accuracy with far less data than traditional methods including dropout and other regularization methods. Experimentation has shown that neuron-specific dropout reduces the chance of a network overfitting and reduces the need for large training samples on supervised learning tasks in image recognition, all while producing best-in-class results.
Post-Training Detection of Backdoor Attacks for Two-Class and Multi-Attack Scenarios

Backdoor attacks (BAs) are an emerging threat to deep neural network classifiers. A victim classifier will predict to an attacker-desired target class whenever a test sample is embedded with the same backdoor pattern (BP) that was used to poison the classifier's training set. Detecting whether a classifier is backdoor attacked is not easy in practice, especially when the defender is, e.g., a downstream user without access to the classifier's training set. This challenge is addressed here by a reverse-engineering defense (RED), which has been shown to yield state-of-the-art performance in several domains. However, existing REDs are not applicable when there are only {\it two classes} or when {\it multiple attacks} are present. These scenarios are first studied in the current paper, under the practical constraints that the defender neither has access to the classifier's training set nor to supervision from clean reference classifiers trained for the same domain. We propose a detection framework based on BP reverse-engineering and a novel {\it expected transferability} (ET) statistic. We show that our ET statistic is effective {\it using the same detection threshold}, irrespective of the classification domain, the attack configuration, and the BP reverse-engineering algorithm that is used. The excellent performance of our method is demonstrated on six benchmark datasets. Notably, our detection framework is also applicable to multi-class scenarios with multiple attacks.
Enhancement of Healthcare Data Performance Metrics using Neural Network Machine Learning Algorithms

Patients are often encouraged to make use of wearable devices for remote collection and monitoring of health data. This adoption of wearables results in a significant increase in the volume of data collected and transmitted. The battery life of the devices is then quickly diminished due to the high processing requirements of the devices. Given the importance attached to medical data, it is imperative that all transmitted data adhere to strict integrity and availability requirements. Reducing the volume of healthcare data for network transmission may improve sensor battery life without compromising accuracy. There is a trade-off between efficiency and accuracy which can be controlled by adjusting the sampling and transmission rates. This paper demonstrates that machine learning can be used to analyse complex health data metrics such as the accuracy and efficiency of data transmission to overcome the trade-off problem. The study uses time series nonlinear autoregressive neural network algorithms to enhance both data metrics by taking fewer samples to transmit. The algorithms were tested with a standard heart rate dataset to compare their accuracy and efficiency. The result showed that the Levenbery-Marquardt algorithm was the best performer with an efficiency of 3.33 and accuracy of 79.17%, which is similar to other algorithms accuracy but demonstrates improved efficiency. This proves that machine learning can improve without sacrificing a metric over the other compared to the existing methods with high efficiency.
Model-driven Cluster Resource Management for AI Workloads in Edge Clouds

Since emerging edge applications such as Internet of Things (IoT) analytics and augmented reality have tight latency constraints, hardware AI accelerators have been recently proposed to speed up deep neural network (DNN) inference run by these applications. Resource-constrained edge servers and accelerators tend to be multiplexed across multiple IoT applications, introducing the potential for performance interference between latency-sensitive workloads. In this paper, we design analytic models to capture the performance of DNN inference workloads on shared edge accelerators, such as GPU and edgeTPU, under different multiplexing and concurrency behaviors. After validating our models using extensive experiments, we use them to design various cluster resource management algorithms to intelligently manage multiple applications on edge accelerators while respecting their latency constraints. We implement a prototype of our system in Kubernetes and show that our system can host 2.3X more DNN applications in heterogeneous multi-tenant edge clusters with no latency violations when compared to traditional knapsack hosting algorithms.
Standby-Base Deadlock Avoidance Method Standby-Based Deadlock Avoidance Method for Multi-Agent Pickup and Delivery Tasks

The multi-agent pickup and delivery (MAPD) problem, in which multiple agents iteratively carry materials without collisions, has received significant attention. However, many conventional MAPD algorithms assume a specifically designed grid-like environment, such as an automated warehouse. Therefore, they have many pickup and delivery locations where agents can stay for a lengthy period, as well as plentiful detours to avoid collisions owing to the freedom of movement in a grid. By contrast, because a maze-like environment such as a search-and-rescue or construction site has fewer pickup/delivery locations and their numbers may be unbalanced, many agents concentrate on such locations resulting in inefficient operations, often becoming stuck or deadlocked. Thus, to improve the transportation efficiency even in a maze-like restricted environment, we propose a deadlock avoidance method, called standby-based deadlock avoidance (SBDA). SBDA uses standby nodes determined in real-time using the articulation-point-finding algorithm, and the agent is guaranteed to stay there for a finite amount of time. We demonstrated that our proposed method outperforms a conventional approach. We also analyzed how the parameters used for selecting standby nodes affect the performance.
Correlated-informed neural networks: a new machine learning framework to predict pressure drop in micro-channels

Accurate pressure drop estimation in forced boiling phenomena is important during the thermal analysis and the geometric design of cryogenic heat exchangers. However, current methods to predict the pressure drop have one of two problems: lack of accuracy or generalization to different situations. In this work, we present the correlated-informed neural networks (CoINN), a new paradigm in applying the artificial neural network (ANN) technique combined with a successful pressure drop correlation as a mapping tool to predict the pressure drop of zeotropic mixtures in micro-channels. The proposed approach is inspired by Transfer Learning, highly used in deep learning problems with reduced datasets. Our method improves the ANN performance by transferring the knowledge of the Sun & Mishima correlation for the pressure drop to the ANN. The correlation having physical and phenomenological implications for the pressure drop in micro-channels considerably improves the performance and generalization capabilities of the ANN. The final architecture consists of three inputs: the mixture vapor quality, the micro-channel inner diameter, and the available pressure drop correlation. The results show the benefits gained using the correlated-informed approach predicting experimental data used for training and a posterior test with a mean relative error (mre) of 6%, lower than the Sun & Mishima correlation of 13%. Additionally, this approach can be extended to other mixtures and experimental settings, a missing feature in other approaches for mapping correlations using ANNs for heat transfer applications.
Natural Attack for Pre-trained Models of Code

Pre-trained models of code have achieved success in many important software engineering tasks. However, these powerful models are vulnerable to adversarial attacks that slightly perturb model inputs to make a victim model produce wrong outputs. Current works mainly attack models of code with examples that preserve operational program semantics but ignore a fundamental requirement for adversarial example generation: perturbations should be natural to human judges, which we refer to as naturalness requirement.
