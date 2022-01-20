ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheating Automatic Short Answer Grading: On the Adversarial Usage of Adjectives and Adverbs

By Anna Filighera, Sebastian Ochs, Tim Steuer, Thomas Tregel
Automatic grading models are valued for the time and effort saved during the instruction of large student bodies. Especially with the increasing digitization of education and interest in large-scale standardized testing, the popularity of automatic grading has risen to the point where commercial solutions are widely available and...

Fully automatic scoring of handwritten descriptive answers in Japanese language tests

This paper presents an experiment of automatically scoring handwritten descriptive answers in the trial tests for the new Japanese university entrance examination, which were made for about 120,000 examinees in 2017 and 2018. There are about 400,000 answers with more than 20 million characters. Although all answers have been scored by human examiners, handwritten characters are not labelled. We present our attempt to adapt deep neural network-based handwriting recognizers trained on a labelled handwriting dataset into this unlabeled answer set. Our proposed method combines different training strategies, ensembles multiple recognizers, and uses a language model built from a large general corpus to avoid overfitting into specific data. In our experiment, the proposed method records character accuracy of over 97% using about 2,000 verified labelled answers that account for less than 0.5% of the dataset. Then, the recognized answers are fed into a pre-trained automatic scoring system based on the BERT model without correcting misrecognized characters and providing rubric annotations. The automatic scoring system achieves from 0.84 to 0.98 of Quadratic Weighted Kappa (QWK). As QWK is over 0.8, it represents acceptable similarity of scoring between the automatic scoring system and the human examiners. These results are promising for further research on end-to-end automatic scoring of descriptive answers.
Differentiable and Scalable Generative Adversarial Models for Data Imputation

Data imputation has been extensively explored to solve the missing data problem. The dramatically increasing volume of incomplete data makes the imputation models computationally infeasible in many real-life applications. In this paper, we propose an effective scalable imputation system named SCIS to significantly speed up the training of the differentiable generative adversarial imputation models under accuracy-guarantees for large-scale incomplete data. SCIS consists of two modules, differentiable imputation modeling (DIM) and sample size estimation (SSE). DIM leverages a new masking Sinkhorn divergence function to make an arbitrary generative adversarial imputation model differentiable, while for such a differentiable imputation model, SSE can estimate an appropriate sample size to ensure the user-specified imputation accuracy of the final model. Extensive experiments upon several real-life large-scale datasets demonstrate that, our proposed system can accelerate the generative adversarial model training by 7.1x. Using around 7.6% samples, SCIS yields competitive accuracy with the state-of-the-art imputation methods in a much shorter computation time.
Towards Adversarially Robust Deep Image Denoising

This work systematically investigates the adversarial robustness of deep image denoisers (DIDs), i.e, how well DIDs can recover the ground truth from noisy observations degraded by adversarial perturbations. Firstly, to evaluate DIDs' robustness, we propose a novel adversarial attack, namely Observation-based Zero-mean Attack ({\sc ObsAtk}), to craft adversarial zero-mean perturbations on given noisy images. We find that existing DIDs are vulnerable to the adversarial noise generated by {\sc ObsAtk}. Secondly, to robustify DIDs, we propose an adversarial training strategy, hybrid adversarial training ({\sc HAT}), that jointly trains DIDs with adversarial and non-adversarial noisy data to ensure that the reconstruction quality is high and the denoisers around non-adversarial data are locally smooth. The resultant DIDs can effectively remove various types of synthetic and adversarial noise. We also uncover that the robustness of DIDs benefits their generalization capability on unseen real-world noise. Indeed, {\sc HAT}-trained DIDs can recover high-quality clean images from real-world noise even without training on real noisy data. Extensive experiments on benchmark datasets, including Set68, PolyU, and SIDD, corroborate the effectiveness of {\sc ObsAtk} and {\sc HAT}.
Quantifying Robustness to Adversarial Word Substitutions

Deep-learning-based NLP models are found to be vulnerable to word substitution perturbations. Before they are widely adopted, the fundamental issues of robustness need to be addressed. Along this line, we propose a formal framework to evaluate word-level robustness. First, to study safe regions for a model, we introduce robustness radius which is the boundary where the model can resist any perturbation. As calculating the maximum robustness radius is computationally hard, we estimate its upper and lower bound. We repurpose attack methods as ways of seeking upper bound and design a pseudo-dynamic programming algorithm for a tighter upper bound. Then verification method is utilized for a lower bound. Further, for evaluating the robustness of regions outside a safe radius, we reexamine robustness from another view: quantification. A robustness metric with a rigorous statistical guarantee is introduced to measure the quantification of adversarial examples, which indicates the model's susceptibility to perturbations outside the safe radius. The metric helps us figure out why state-of-the-art models like BERT can be easily fooled by a few word substitutions, but generalize well in the presence of real-world noises.
Identifying Adversarial Attacks on Text Classifiers

Zhouhang Xie, Jonathan Brophy, Adam Noack, Wencong You, Kalyani Asthana, Carter Perkins, Sabrina Reis, Sameer Singh, Daniel Lowd. The landscape of adversarial attacks against text classifiers continues to grow, with new attacks developed every year and many of them available in standard toolkits, such as TextAttack and OpenAttack. In response, there is a growing body of work on robust learning, which reduces vulnerability to these attacks, though sometimes at a high cost in compute time or accuracy. In this paper, we take an alternate approach -- we attempt to understand the attacker by analyzing adversarial text to determine which methods were used to create it. Our first contribution is an extensive dataset for attack detection and labeling: 1.5~million attack instances, generated by twelve adversarial attacks targeting three classifiers trained on six source datasets for sentiment analysis and abuse detection in English. As our second contribution, we use this dataset to develop and benchmark a number of classifiers for attack identification -- determining if a given text has been adversarially manipulated and by which attack. As a third contribution, we demonstrate the effectiveness of three classes of features for these tasks: text properties, capturing content and presentation of text; language model properties, determining which tokens are more or less probable throughout the input; and target model properties, representing how the text classifier is influenced by the attack, including internal node activations. Overall, this represents a first step towards forensics for adversarial attacks against text classifiers.
The Many Faces of Adversarial Risk

Adversarial risk quantifies the performance of classifiers on adversarially perturbed data. Numerous definitions of adversarial risk -- not all mathematically rigorous and differing subtly in the details -- have appeared in the literature. In this paper, we revisit these definitions, make them rigorous, and critically examine their similarities and differences. Our technical tools derive from optimal transport, robust statistics, functional analysis, and game theory. Our contributions include the following: generalizing Strassen's theorem to the unbalanced optimal transport setting with applications to adversarial classification with unequal priors; showing an equivalence between adversarial robustness and robust hypothesis testing with $\infty$-Wasserstein uncertainty sets; proving the existence of a pure Nash equilibrium in the two-player game between the adversary and the algorithm; and characterizing adversarial risk by the minimum Bayes error between a pair of distributions belonging to the $\infty$-Wasserstein uncertainty sets. Our results generalize and deepen recently discovered connections between optimal transport and adversarial robustness and reveal new connections to Choquet capacities and game theory.
Multi-Agent Adversarial Attacks for Multi-Channel Communications

Recently Reinforcement Learning (RL) has been applied as an anti-adversarial remedy in wireless communication networks. However, studying the RL-based approaches from the adversary's perspective has received little attention. Additionally, RL-based approaches in an anti-adversary or adversarial paradigm mostly consider single-channel communication (either channel selection or single channel power control), while multi-channel communication is more common in practice. In this paper, we propose a multi-agent adversary system (MAAS) for modeling and analyzing adversaries in a wireless communication scenario by careful design of the reward function under realistic communication scenarios. In particular, by modeling the adversaries as learning agents, we show that the proposed MAAS is able to successfully choose the transmitted channel(s) and their respective allocated power(s) without any prior knowledge of the sender strategy. Compared to the single-agent adversary (SAA), multi-agents in MAAS can achieve significant reduction in signal-to-noise ratio (SINR) under the same power constraints and partial observability, while providing improved stability and a more efficient learning process. Moreover, through empirical studies we show that the results in simulation are close to the ones in communication in reality, a conclusion that is pivotal to the validity of performance of agents evaluated in simulations.
Virtual double-well potential for an underdamped oscillator created by a feedback loop

Virtual potentials are a very elegant, precise and flexible tool to manipulate small systems and explore fundamental questions in stochastic thermodynamics. In particular double-well potentials have applications in information processing, such as the demonstration of Landauer's principle. Nevertheless, virtual double-well potentials had never been implemented in underdamped systems. In this article, we detail how to face the experimental challenge of creating a feedback loop for an underdamped system (evolving at much smaller time scale than its overdamped counterpart), in order to build a tunable virtual double-well potential. To properly describe the system behavior in the feedback trap, we express the commutation time in the double-well for all barrier heights, combining for the first time Kramer's description, valid at high barriers, with an adjusted model for lower ones. We show that a small hysteresis or delay of the feedback loop in the commutation between the two wells results in a modified velocity distribution, interpreted as a cooling of the kinetic temperature of the system. We successfully address all issues to create experimentally a virtual potential that is statistically indistinguishable from a physical one, with a tunable barrier height and energy step between the two wells.
Exact time-dependent dynamics of discrete binary choice models

We provide a generic method to find full dynamical solutions to binary decision models with interactions. In these models, agents follow a stochastic evolution where they must choose between two possible choices by taking into account the choices of their peers. We illustrate our method by solving Kirman and Föllmer's ant recruitment model for any number $N$ of agents and for any choice of parameters, recovering past results found in the limit $N\to \infty$. We then solve extensions of the ant recruitment model for increasing asymmetry between the two choices. Finally, we provide an analytical time-dependent solution to the standard voter model and a semi-analytical solution to the vacillating voter model.
On the microlocal regularity of the analytic vectors for "sums of squares" of vector fields

We prove via FBI-transform a result concerning the microlocal Gevrey regularity of analytic vectors for operators sums of squares of vector fields with real-valued real analytic coefficients of Hörmander type, thus providing a microlocal version, in the analytic category, of a result due to M. Derridj in "Local estimates for Hörmander's operators of first kind with analytic Gevrey coefficients and application to the regularity of their Gevrey vectors", concerning the problem of the local regularity for the Gevrey vectors for sums of squares of vector fields with real-valued real analytic/Gevrey coefficients.
Propagating uncertainty in a network of energy models

Victoria Volodina (UCL), Nikki Sonenberg (Heilbronn Institute of Mathematical Research, University of Bristol), Jim Q. Smith (University of Warwick), Peter G. Challenor (University of Exeter), Chris J. Dent (University of Edinburgh), Henry P. Wynn (London School of Economics) Computational models are widely used in decision support for energy system operation,...
Optimal SQ Lower Bounds for Learning Halfspaces with Massart Noise

We give tight statistical query (SQ) lower bounds for learnining halfspaces in the presence of Massart noise. In particular, suppose that all labels are corrupted with probability at most $\eta$. We show that for arbitrary $\eta \in [0,1/2]$ every SQ algorithm achieving misclassification error better than $\eta$ requires queries of superpolynomial accuracy or at least a superpolynomial number of queries. Further, this continues to hold even if the information-theoretically optimal error $\mathrm{OPT}$ is as small as $\exp\left(-\log^c(d)\right)$, where $d$ is the dimension and $0 < c < 1$ is an arbitrary absolute constant, and an overwhelming fraction of examples are noiseless. Our lower bound matches known polynomial time algorithms, which are also implementable in the SQ framework. Previously, such lower bounds only ruled out algorithms achieving error $\mathrm{OPT} + \epsilon$ or error better than $\Omega(\eta)$ or, if $\eta$ is close to $1/2$, error $\eta - o_\eta(1)$, where the term $o_\eta(1)$ is constant in $d$ but going to 0 for $\eta$ approaching $1/2$.
Uniformly Ergodic Data-Augmented MCMC for Fitting the General Stochastic Epidemic Model to Incidence Data

Stochastic epidemic models provide an interpretable probabilistic description of the spread of a disease through a population. Yet, fitting these models when the epidemic process is only partially observed is a notoriously difficult task due to the intractability of the likelihood for many classical models. To remedy this issue, this article introduces a novel data-augmented MCMC algorithm for fast and exact Bayesian inference for the stochastic SIR model given discretely observed infection incidence counts. In a Metropolis-Hastings step, new event times of the latent data are jointly proposed from a surrogate process that closely resembles the SIR, and from which we can efficiently generate epidemics compatible with the observed data.
Automated machine learning for secure key rate in discrete-modulated continuous-variable quantum key distribution

Continuous-variable quantum key distribution (CV QKD) with discrete modulation has attracted increasing attention due to its experimental simplicity, lower-cost implementation and compatibility with classical optical communication. Correspondingly, some novel numerical methods have been proposed to analyze the security of these protocols against collective attacks, which promotes key rates over one hundred kilometers of fiber distance. However, numerical methods are limited by their calculation time and resource consumption, for which they cannot play more roles on mobile platforms in quantum networks. To improve this issue, a neural network model predicting key rates in nearly real time has been proposed previously. Here, we go further and show a neural network model combined with Bayesian optimization. This model automatically designs the best architecture of neural network computing key rates in real time. We demonstrate our model with two variants of CV QKD protocols with quaternary modulation. The results show high reliability with secure probability as high as $99.15\%-99.59\%$, considerable tightness and high efficiency with speedup of approximately $10^7$ in both cases. This inspiring model enables the real-time computation of unstructured quantum key distribution protocols' key rate more automatically and efficiently, which has met the growing needs of implementing QKD protocols on moving platforms.
Multiscale Generative Models: Improving Performance of a Generative Model Using Feedback from Other Dependent Generative Models

Realistic fine-grained multi-agent simulation of real-world complex systems is crucial for many downstream tasks such as reinforcement learning. Recent work has used generative models (GANs in particular) for providing high-fidelity simulation of real-world systems. However, such generative models are often monolithic and miss out on modeling the interaction in multi-agent systems. In this work, we take a first step towards building multiple interacting generative models (GANs) that reflects the interaction in real world. We build and analyze a hierarchical set-up where a higher-level GAN is conditioned on the output of multiple lower-level GANs. We present a technique of using feedback from the higher-level GAN to improve performance of lower-level GANs. We mathematically characterize the conditions under which our technique is impactful, including understanding the transfer learning nature of our set-up. We present three distinct experiments on synthetic data, time series data, and image domain, revealing the wide applicability of our technique.
A Ti/Pt/Co multilayer stack for transfer function based magnetic force microscopy calibrations

Baha Sakar, Sibylle Sievers, Alexander Fernandez Scarioni, Felipe Garcia-Sanchez, Ilker Oztoprak, Hans Werner Schumacher, Osman Ozturk. Magnetic force microscopy is a widespread technique for imaging magnetic structures with a resolution of some 10 nanometers. MFM can be calibrated to obtain quantitative spatially resolved magnetization data in units of A/m by determining the calibrated point spread function of the instrument, its instrument calibration function (ICF), from a measurement of a well-known reference sample. Beyond quantifying the MFM data, a deconvolution of the MFM image data with the ICF also corrects the smearing caused by the finite width of the MFM tip stray field distribution. However, the quality of the calibration depends critically on the calculability of the magnetization distribution of the reference sample. Here, we discuss a Ti/Pt/Co multilayer stack that shows a stripe domain pattern as a suitable reference material. A precise control of the fabrication process, combined with a characterization of the sample micromagnetic parameters, allows reliable calculation of the sample's magnetic stray field, proven by a very good agreement between micromagnetic simulations and qMFM measurements. A calibrated qMFM measurement using the Ti/Pt/Co stack as a reference sample is shown and validated, and the application area for quantitative MFM measurements calibrated with the Ti/Pt/Co stack is discussed.
Image features of a splashing drop on a solid surface extracted using a feedforward neural network

This article reports nonintuitive characteristic of a splashing drop on a solid surface discovered through extracting image features using a feedforward neural network (FNN). Ethanol of area-equivalent radius about 1.29 mm was dropped from impact heights ranging from 4 cm to 60 cm (splashing threshold 20 cm) and impacted on a hydrophilic surface. The images captured when half of the drop impacted the surface were labeled according to their outcome, splashing or nonsplashing, and were used to train an FNN. A classification accuracy higher than 96% was achieved. To extract the image features identified by the FNN for classification, the weight matrix of the trained FNN for identifying splashing drops was visualized. Remarkably, the visualization showed that the trained FNN identified the contour height of the main body of the impacting drop as an important characteristic differentiating between splashing and nonsplashing drops, which has not been reported in previous studies. This feature was found throughout the impact, even when one and three-quarters of the drop impacted the surface. To confirm the importance of this image feature, the FNN was retrained to classify using only the main body without checking for the presence of ejected secondary droplets. The accuracy was still higher than 82%, confirming that the contour height is an important feature distinguishing splashing from nonsplashing drops. Several aspects of drop impact are analyzed and discussed with the aim of identifying the possible mechanism underlying the difference in contour height between splashing and nonsplashing drops.
Design Strategies and Approximation Methods for High-Performance Computing Variability Management

Performance variability management is an active research area in high-performance computing (HPC). We focus on input/output (I/O) variability. To study the performance variability, computer scientists often use grid-based designs (GBDs) to collect I/O variability data, and use mathematical approximation methods to build a prediction model. Mathematical approximation models could be biased particularly if extrapolations are needed. Space-filling designs (SFDs) and surrogate models such as Gaussian process (GP) are popular for data collection and building predictive models. The applicability of SFDs and surrogates in the HPC variability needs investigation. We investigate their applicability in the HPC setting in terms of design efficiency, prediction accuracy, and scalability. We first customize the existing SFDs so that they can be applied in the HPC setting. We conduct a comprehensive investigation of design strategies and the prediction ability of approximation methods. We use both synthetic data simulated from three test functions and the real data from the HPC setting. We then compare different methods in terms of design efficiency, prediction accuracy, and scalability. In synthetic and real data analysis, GP with SFDs outperforms in most scenarios. With respect to approximation models, GP is recommended if the data are collected by SFDs. If data are collected using GBDs, both GP and Delaunay can be considered. With the best choice of approximation method, the performance of SFDs and GBD depends on the property of the underlying surface. For the cases in which SFDs perform better, the number of design points needed for SFDs is about half of or less than that of the GBD to achieve the same prediction accuracy. SFDs that can be tailored to high dimension and non-smooth surface are recommended especially when large numbers of input factors need to be considered in the model.
Backdoor Defense with Machine Unlearning

Backdoor injection attack is an emerging threat to the security of neural networks, however, there still exist limited effective defense methods against the attack. In this paper, we propose BAERASE, a novel method that can erase the backdoor injected into the victim model through machine unlearning. Specifically, BAERASE mainly implements backdoor defense in two key steps. First, trigger pattern recovery is conducted to extract the trigger patterns infected by the victim model. Here, the trigger pattern recovery problem is equivalent to the one of extracting an unknown noise distribution from the victim model, which can be easily resolved by the entropy maximization based generative model. Subsequently, BAERASE leverages these recovered trigger patterns to reverse the backdoor injection procedure and induce the victim model to erase the polluted memories through a newly designed gradient ascent based machine unlearning method. Compared with the previous machine unlearning solutions, the proposed approach gets rid of the reliance on the full access to training data for retraining and shows higher effectiveness on backdoor erasing than existing fine-tuning or pruning methods. Moreover, experiments show that BAERASE can averagely lower the attack success rates of three kinds of state-of-the-art backdoor attacks by 99\% on four benchmark datasets.
Disorder-induced dynamical Griffiths singularities after certain quantum quenches

The properties of matter in thermal equilibrium can be largely affected by atypical and rare spatial disorder configurations due to inhomogeneities. They induce Yang-Lee-Fisher zeros in the partition function which are arbitrarily close to the real-temperature (or field) axis. In simpler words, the partition function becomes a non-analytical function: a phenomenon known as Griffiths singularities. We demonstrate that those same rare regions produce a dynamical analogue of this phenomenon on closed quantum systems. As a consequence, certain observables become non-analytical functions of time after certain quantum quenches. We show that the non-analyticities occur already at the early-time stages of the unitary evolution, and are due to quantum-quench-induced excitations localized inside those rare regions. We finally discuss on the strength of the singularities associated to the non-analyticities, and on their numerical and experimental signatures.
