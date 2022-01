While I would happily give an arm and a leg to enter the world of the Mario Brothers, life has been kind, and I can enjoy living in a Nintendo Hotel for much less in exchange. Not many know that Kyoto is the birthplace of Nintendo and was founded in 1889 by Fusajirō Yamauchi as a hanafuda card maker, under the name Nintendo Koppai, in a small building on the shores of Kyoto, Japan. Of course, it wouldn’t be wrong to call it a temple for gamers; only it isn’t a temple but a hotel! Dubbed Marufukuro, the hotel makes matters very interesting by opening Nintendo’s former headquarters in the same area where the gaming company was founded.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO