Signature Entrenchment and Conceptual Changes in Automated Theory Repair

By Xue Li, Alan Bundy, Eugene Philalithis
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Human beliefs change, but so do the concepts that underpin them. The recent Abduction, Belief Revision and Conceptual Change (ABC) repair system combines several methods from automated theory repair to expand, contract, or reform logical structures representing conceptual knowledge in artificial agents. In this paper...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Towards a Conceptual Approach of Analytical Engineering for Big Data

Analytics corresponds to a relevant and challenging phase of Big Data. The generation of knowledge from extensive data sets (petabyte era) of varying types, occurring at a speed able to serve decision makers, is practiced using multiple areas of knowledge, such as computing, statistics, data mining, among others. In the Big Data domain, Analytics is also considered as a process capable of adding value to the organizations. Besides the demonstration of value, Analytics should also consider operational tools and models to support decision making. To adding value, Analytics is also presented as part of some Big Data value chains, such the Information Value Chain presented by NIST among others, which are detailed in this article. As well, some maturity models are presented, since they represent important structures to favor continuous implementation of Analytics for Big Data, using specific technologies, techniques and methods. Hence, through an in-depth research, using specific literature references and use cases, we seeks to outline an approach to determine the Analytical Engineering for Big Data Analytics considering four pillars: Data, Models, Tools and People; and three process groups: Acquisition, Retention and Revision; in order to make feasible and to define an organization, possibly designated as an Analytics Organization, responsible for generating knowledge from the data in the field of Big Data Analytics.
SOFTWARE
roboticstomorrow.com

End to End Automation Will Be Essential to Meet Changing Demands

According to the National Office for Statistics, online orders accounted for one in four UK retail sales in August 2021. E-commerce is growing, and warehouse facilities must adapt to keep up with rising demand. Here Dave Walsha, sales manager at precision drive system supplier EMS, explores the role automation will play in the future of the warehouse industry.
RETAIL
newcivilengineer.com

Conceptual thinking critical for reducing risk from groundwater

Groundwater specialist Richter technical director Martin Preene, who delivered the ICE prestige lecture earlier this week, called on engineers to take the time to consider groundwater problems carefully at an early stage. He also urged caution where the data used to design groundwater solutions for excavation work is based on a limited timeframe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
winbuzzer.com

How to Add or Change an Email Signature in Outlook

Though simply writing your name does the job, an email signature adds a degree of professionalism to your email while promoting your social media and other platforms. Today we’re going to be showing you how to add a signature in Outlook to achieve this, as well as how to change your signature in Outlook to a more professional one.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Resolving conceptual issues in Modern Coexistence Theory

In this paper, we discuss the conceptual underpinnings of Modern Coexistence Theory (MCT), a quantitative framework for understanding ecological coexistence. In order to use MCT to infer how species are coexisting, one must relate a complex model (which simulates coexistence in the real world) to simple models in which previously proposed explanations for coexistence have been codified. This can be accomplished in three steps: 1) relating the construct of coexistence to invasion growth rates, 2) mathematically partitioning the invasion growth rates into coexistence mechanisms (i.e., classes of explanations for coexistence), and 3) relating coexistence mechanisms to simple explanations for coexistence. Previous research has primarily focused on step 2. Here, we discuss the other crucial steps and their implications for inferring the mechanisms of coexistence in real communities.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Imputing Missing Values in the Occupational Requirements Survey

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics allows public access to much of the data acquired through its Occupational Requirements Survey (ORS). This data can be used to draw inferences about the requirements of various jobs and job classes within the United States workforce. However, the dataset contains a multitude of missing observations and estimates, which somewhat limits its utility. Here, we propose a method by which to impute these missing values that leverages many of the inherent features present in the survey data, such as known population limit and correlations between occupations and tasks. An iterative regression fit, implemented with a recent version of XGBoost and executed across a set of simulated values drawn from the distribution described by the known values and their standard deviations reported in the survey, is the approach used to arrive at a distribution of predicted values for each missing estimate. This allows us to calculate a mean prediction and bound said estimate with a 95% confidence interval. We discuss the use of our method and how the resulting imputations can be utilized to inform and pursue future areas of study stemming from the data collected in the ORS. Finally, we conclude with an outline of WIGEM, a generalized version of our weighted, iterative imputation algorithm that could be applied to other contexts.
JOBS
Design World Network

How has sensing changed in industrial automation? (Part 1)

The Industrial Revolution or what we might call Industry 1.0 started over 250 years ago. In 1771 Richard Arkwright, today known as Father of the Factory System, used water to power the first fully automated spinning mill. One hundred years later, the automotive assembly line initiated the Second Industrial Revolution...
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Probability Distribution on Rooted Trees

The hierarchical and recursive expressive capability of rooted trees is applicable to represent statistical models in various areas, such as data compression, image processing, and machine learning. On the other hand, such hierarchical expressive capability causes a problem in tree selection to avoid overfitting. One unified approach to solve this is a Bayesian approach, on which the rooted tree is regarded as a random variable and a direct loss function can be assumed on the selected model or the predicted value for a new data point. However, all the previous studies on this approach are based on the probability distribution on full trees, to the best of our knowledge. In this paper, we propose a generalized probability distribution for any rooted trees in which only the maximum number of child nodes and the maximum depth are fixed. Furthermore, we derive recursive methods to evaluate the characteristics of the probability distribution without any approximations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Operating in a deep underground facility improves the locking of gradiometric fluxonium qubits at the sweet spots

Daria Gusenkova, Francesco Valenti, Martin Spiecker, Simon Günzler, Patrick Paluch, Dennis Rieger, Larisa-Milena Pioraş-Ţimbolmaş, Liviu P. Zârbo, Nicola Casali, Ivan Colantoni, Angelo Cruciani, Stefano Pirro, Laura Cardani, Alexandru Petrescu, Wolfgang Wernsdorfer, Patrick Winkel, Ioan M. Pop. We demonstrate flux-bias locking and operation of a gradiometric...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Image features of a splashing drop on a solid surface extracted using a feedforward neural network

This article reports nonintuitive characteristic of a splashing drop on a solid surface discovered through extracting image features using a feedforward neural network (FNN). Ethanol of area-equivalent radius about 1.29 mm was dropped from impact heights ranging from 4 cm to 60 cm (splashing threshold 20 cm) and impacted on a hydrophilic surface. The images captured when half of the drop impacted the surface were labeled according to their outcome, splashing or nonsplashing, and were used to train an FNN. A classification accuracy higher than 96% was achieved. To extract the image features identified by the FNN for classification, the weight matrix of the trained FNN for identifying splashing drops was visualized. Remarkably, the visualization showed that the trained FNN identified the contour height of the main body of the impacting drop as an important characteristic differentiating between splashing and nonsplashing drops, which has not been reported in previous studies. This feature was found throughout the impact, even when one and three-quarters of the drop impacted the surface. To confirm the importance of this image feature, the FNN was retrained to classify using only the main body without checking for the presence of ejected secondary droplets. The accuracy was still higher than 82%, confirming that the contour height is an important feature distinguishing splashing from nonsplashing drops. Several aspects of drop impact are analyzed and discussed with the aim of identifying the possible mechanism underlying the difference in contour height between splashing and nonsplashing drops.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multi-multifractality and dynamic scaling in stochastic porous lattice

In this article, we extend the idea of stochastic dyadic Cantor set to weighted planar stochastic lattice that leads to a stochastic porous lattice. The process starts with an initiator which we choose to be a square of unit area for convenience. We then define a generator that divides the initiator or one of the blocks, picked preferentially with respect to their areas, to divide it either horizontally or vertically into two rectangles of which one of them is removed with probability $q=1-p$. We find that the remaining number of blocks and their mass varies with time as $t^{p}$ and $t^{-q}$ respectively. Analytical solution shows that the dynamics of this process is governed by infinitely many hidden conserved quantities each of which is a multifractal measure with porous structure as it contains missing blocks of various different sizes. The support where these measures are distributed is fractal with fractal dimension $2p$ provided $0<p<1$. We find that if the remaining blocks are characterized by their respective area then the corresponding block size distribution function obeys dynamic scaling.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Phase transitions in XY models with randomly oriented crystal fields

We obtain a representation of the free energy of an XY model on a fully connected graph with spins subjected to a random crystal field of strength $D$ and with random orientation $\alpha$. Results are obtained for an arbitrary probability distribution of the disorder using large deviation theory, for any $D$. We show that the critical temperature is insensitive to the nature and strength of the distribution $p(\alpha)$, for a large family of distributions which includes quadriperiodic distributions, with $p(\alpha)=p(\alpha+\frac{\pi}{2})$, which includes the uniform and symmetric bimodal distributions. The specific heat vanishes as temperature $T \rightarrow 0$ if $D$ is infinite, but approaches a constant if $D$ is finite. We also studied the effect of asymmetry on a bimodal distribution of the orientation of the random crystal field and obtained the phase diagram comprising four phases: a mixed phase (in which spins are canted at angles which depend on the degree of disorder), an $x$-Ising phase, a $y$-Ising phase and a paramagnetic phase, all of which meet at a tetra-critical point. The canted mixed phase is present for all finite $D$, but vanishes when $D \rightarrow \infty$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The Coupled Rejection Sampler

We propose a novel coupled rejection-sampling method for sampling from couplings of arbitrary distributions. The method relies on accepting or rejecting coupled samples coming from dominating marginals. Contrary to existing acceptance-rejection methods, the variance of the execution time of the proposed method is limited and stays finite as the two target marginals approach each other in the sense of the total variation norm. In the important special case of coupling multivariate Gaussians with different means and covariances, we derive positive lower bounds for the resulting coupling probability of our algorithm, and we then show how the coupling method can be optimised using convex optimisation. Finally, we show how we can modify the coupled-rejection method to propose from coupled ensemble of proposals, so as to asymptotically recover a maximal coupling. We then apply the method to derive a novel parallel coupled particle filter resampling algorithm, and show how it can be used to speed up unbiased MCMC methods based on couplings.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Bias in Automated Speaker Recognition

Automated speaker recognition uses data processing to identify speakers by their voice. Today, automated speaker recognition technologies are deployed on billions of smart devices and in services such as call centres. Despite their wide-scale deployment and known sources of bias in face recognition and natural language processing, bias in automated speaker recognition has not been studied systematically. We present an in-depth empirical and analytical study of bias in the machine learning development workflow of speaker verification, a voice biometric and core task in automated speaker recognition. Drawing on an established framework for understanding sources of harm in machine learning, we show that bias exists at every development stage in the well-known VoxCeleb Speaker Recognition Challenge, including model building, implementation, and data generation. Most affected are female speakers and non-US nationalities, who experience significant performance degradation. Leveraging the insights from our findings, we make practical recommendations for mitigating bias in automated speaker recognition, and outline future research directions.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Accelerated Intravascular Ultrasound Imaging using Deep Reinforcement Learning

Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) offers a unique perspective in the treatment of vascular diseases by creating a sequence of ultrasound-slices acquired from within the vessel. However, unlike conventional hand-held ultrasound, the thin catheter only provides room for a small number of physical channels for signal transfer from a transducer-array at the tip. For continued improvement of image quality and frame rate, we present the use of deep reinforcement learning to deal with the current physical information bottleneck. Valuable inspiration has come from the field of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), where learned acquisition schemes have brought significant acceleration in image acquisition at competing image quality. To efficiently accelerate IVUS imaging, we propose a framework that utilizes deep reinforcement learning for an optimal adaptive acquisition policy on a per-frame basis enabled by actor-critic methods and Gumbel top-$K$ sampling.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Dispersion of activity at an active-passive nematic interface

Efficient nutrient mixing is crucial for the survival of bacterial colonies and other living systems. This raises the question of whether the optimization of mixing through the emergence of active turbulent motion in bacterial swarms played a role in the evolution of bacterial shapes. Here, to address this question, we solve the hydrodynamic equation for active nematics coupled with an advection-diffusion equation for the nutrients. The latter models a conserved activity field and mimics the conservation of nutrients in bacterial swarms. At the interface between active and passive nematic phases, in addition to diffusion, the activity is transported by interfacial flows and in turn modifies them through active stresses. We find that the interfacial dispersion of the conserved activity is subdiffusive due to the emergence of a barrier of negative defects at the active-passive interface, which hinders the propagation of the motile positive defects. Furthermore, we observe a non-monotonic dependence of the generalized diffusion coefficient on the aligning parameter, which is related to the shape of the particles. Our simulations suggest that there is an optimal shape that maximizes the dispersion of conserved activity at the active-passive nematic interface.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Forth order weighted elliptic problem under exponential nonlinear growth

We deal with the nonlinear weighted elliptic problem. L(u):=\Delta ( w(x) \Delta u)&= &f(x,u) &\mbox{ in }& B,. u=\frac{\partial u}{\partial n} & =&0 & \mbox{ on }& \partial B,. \end{array}. \right. $$ where $B$ is the unit ball of $\mathbb{R}^{4}$ and $ w(x)=\big(\log \frac{e}{|x|}\big)^{\beta}$, $\beta\in (0,1)$ a singular logarithm weight....
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On the microlocal regularity of the analytic vectors for "sums of squares" of vector fields

We prove via FBI-transform a result concerning the microlocal Gevrey regularity of analytic vectors for operators sums of squares of vector fields with real-valued real analytic coefficients of Hörmander type, thus providing a microlocal version, in the analytic category, of a result due to M. Derridj in "Local estimates for Hörmander's operators of first kind with analytic Gevrey coefficients and application to the regularity of their Gevrey vectors", concerning the problem of the local regularity for the Gevrey vectors for sums of squares of vector fields with real-valued real analytic/Gevrey coefficients.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Three-dimensional Sandglass Magnet with Non-Kramers ions

We report the magnetic and thermodynamic properties of a newly synthesized fluorite oxide Tm$_3$SbO$_7$, where two inequivalent sets of non-Kramers Tm$^{3+}$ ions form a three-dimensional (3D) sandglass-type sublattice. X-ray diffraction and the Rietveld refinement confirm the space group $C222_1$, and site-mixing is not likely for this compound. Magnetic susceptibility and specific heat measurements exclude the existence of an ordered or a glassy state temperatures down to 0.1~K. The magnetic entropy shows a two-step release, indicating the two inequivalent Tm$^{3+}$ ions are weakly correlated and play a part in different energy scales. The low-energy properties of Tm$_3$SbO$_7$ are dominated by the two lowest energy levels of Tm$^{3+}$ with a finite energy gap, and the intrinsic transverse field Ising model with a quantum paramagnetic state can be applied to this 3D magnet. While the absence of magnetic order is further confirmed by the muon spin relaxation measurements, the dynamic property of the low-energy state is also revealed. Therefore Tm$_3$SbO$_7$ provides a new platform of studying quantum magnetism and dynamic properties.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Disorder-induced dynamical Griffiths singularities after certain quantum quenches

The properties of matter in thermal equilibrium can be largely affected by atypical and rare spatial disorder configurations due to inhomogeneities. They induce Yang-Lee-Fisher zeros in the partition function which are arbitrarily close to the real-temperature (or field) axis. In simpler words, the partition function becomes a non-analytical function: a phenomenon known as Griffiths singularities. We demonstrate that those same rare regions produce a dynamical analogue of this phenomenon on closed quantum systems. As a consequence, certain observables become non-analytical functions of time after certain quantum quenches. We show that the non-analyticities occur already at the early-time stages of the unitary evolution, and are due to quantum-quench-induced excitations localized inside those rare regions. We finally discuss on the strength of the singularities associated to the non-analyticities, and on their numerical and experimental signatures.
PHYSICS

