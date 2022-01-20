ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NaijaSenti: A Nigerian Twitter Sentiment Corpus for Multilingual Sentiment Analysis

By Shamsuddeen Hassan Muhammad, David Ifeoluwa Adelani, Ibrahim Said Ahmad, Idris Abdulmumin, Bello Shehu Bello, Monojit Choudhury, Chris Chinenye Emezue, Anuoluwapo Aremu, Saheed Abdul, Pavel Brazdil
 4 days ago

Knowledge Graph Augmented Network Towards Multiview Representation Learning for Aspect-based Sentiment Analysis

Aspect-based sentiment analysis (ABSA) is a fine-grained task of sentiment analysis. To better comprehend long complicated sentences and obtain accurate aspect-specific information, linguistic and commonsense knowledge are generally required in this task. However, most methods employ complicated and inefficient approaches to incorporate external knowledge, e.g., directly searching the graph nodes. Additionally, the complementarity between external knowledge and linguistic information has not been thoroughly studied. To this end, we propose a knowledge graph augmented network (KGAN), which aims to effectively incorporate external knowledge with explicitly syntactic and contextual information. In particular, KGAN captures the sentiment feature representations from multiple different perspectives, i.e., context-, syntax- and knowledge-based. First, KGAN learns the contextual and syntactic representations in parallel to fully extract the semantic features. Then, KGAN integrates the knowledge graphs into the embedding space, based on which the aspect-specific knowledge representations are further obtained via an attention mechanism. Last, we propose a hierarchical fusion module to complement these multiview representations in a local-to-global manner. Extensive experiments on three popular ABSA benchmarks demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of our KGAN. Notably, with the help of the pretrained model of RoBERTa, KGAN achieves a new record of state-of-the-art performance.
Sentiment Analysis with Deep Learning Models: A Comparative Study on a Decade of Sinhala Language Facebook Data

The relationship between Facebook posts and the corresponding reaction feature is an interesting subject to explore and understand. To archive this end, we test state-of-the-art Sinhala sentiment analysis models against a data set containing a decade worth of Sinhala posts with millions of reactions. For the purpose of establishing benchmarks and with the goal of identifying the best model for Sinhala sentiment analysis, we also test, on the same data set configuration, other deep learning models catered for sentiment analysis. In this study we report that the 3 layer Bidirectional LSTM model achieves an F1 score of 84.58% for Sinhala sentiment analysis, surpassing the current state-of-the-art model; Capsule B, which only manages to get an F1 score of 82.04%. Further, since all the deep learning models show F1 scores above 75% we conclude that it is safe to claim that Facebook reactions are suitable to predict the sentiment of a text.
CVSS Corpus and Massively Multilingual Speech-to-Speech Translation

We introduce CVSS, a massively multilingual-to-English speech-to-speech translation (S2ST) corpus, covering sentence-level parallel S2ST pairs from 21 languages into English. CVSS is derived from the Common Voice speech corpus and the CoVoST 2 speech-to-text translation (ST) corpus, by synthesizing the translation text from CoVoST 2 into speech using state-of-the-art TTS systems. Two versions of translation speeches are provided: 1) CVSS-C: All the translation speeches are in a single high-quality canonical voice; 2) CVSS-T: The translation speeches are in voices transferred from the corresponding source speeches. In addition, CVSS provides normalized translation text which matches the pronunciation in the translation speech. On each version of CVSS, we built baseline multilingual direct S2ST models and cascade S2ST models, verifying the effectiveness of the corpus. To build strong cascade S2ST baselines, we trained an ST model on CoVoST 2, which outperforms the previous state-of-the-art trained on the corpus without extra data by 5.8 BLEU. Nevertheless, the performance of the direct S2ST models approaches the strong cascade baselines when trained from scratch, and with only 0.1 or 0.7 BLEU difference on ASR transcribed translation when initialized from matching ST models.
Communication-Efficient Stochastic Zeroth-Order Optimization for Federated Learning

Federated learning (FL), as an emerging edge artificial intelligence paradigm, enables many edge devices to collaboratively train a global model without sharing their private data. To enhance the training efficiency of FL, various algorithms have been proposed, ranging from first-order to second-order methods. However, these algorithms cannot be applied in scenarios where the gradient information is not available, e.g., federated black-box attack and federated hyperparameter tuning. To address this issue, in this paper we propose a derivative-free federated zeroth-order optimization (FedZO) algorithm featured by performing multiple local updates based on stochastic gradient estimators in each communication round and enabling partial device participation. Under the non-convex setting, we derive the convergence performance of the FedZO algorithm and characterize the impact of the numbers of local iterates and participating edge devices on the convergence. To enable communication-efficient FedZO over wireless networks, we further propose an over-the-air computation (AirComp) assisted FedZO algorithm. With an appropriate transceiver design, we show that the convergence of AirComp-assisted FedZO can still be preserved under certain signal-to-noise ratio conditions. Simulation results demonstrate the effectiveness of the FedZO algorithm and validate the theoretical observations.
#Sentiment Analysis#Corpus#Nlp#Hausa#Igbo#Yoruba#Pidgin
Exact time-dependent dynamics of discrete binary choice models

We provide a generic method to find full dynamical solutions to binary decision models with interactions. In these models, agents follow a stochastic evolution where they must choose between two possible choices by taking into account the choices of their peers. We illustrate our method by solving Kirman and Föllmer's ant recruitment model for any number $N$ of agents and for any choice of parameters, recovering past results found in the limit $N\to \infty$. We then solve extensions of the ant recruitment model for increasing asymmetry between the two choices. Finally, we provide an analytical time-dependent solution to the standard voter model and a semi-analytical solution to the vacillating voter model.
Propagating uncertainty in a network of energy models

Victoria Volodina (UCL), Nikki Sonenberg (Heilbronn Institute of Mathematical Research, University of Bristol), Jim Q. Smith (University of Warwick), Peter G. Challenor (University of Exeter), Chris J. Dent (University of Edinburgh), Henry P. Wynn (London School of Economics) Computational models are widely used in decision support for energy system operation,...
Meta: Facebook owner wants to build ‘the most powerful AI supercomputer in the world’

Meta says it wants to build the most powerful artificial intelligence supercomputer in the world.The Facebook owner has already designed and built what it calls the AI Research SuperCluster, or RSC, which it says is among the fastest AI supercomputers in the world.It hopes to top that league by mid-2022, it said, in what would be a major step towards increasing its artificial intelligence capabilities.That is partly focused on the metaverse, which Meta has staked its future on. With that new technology, “AI-driven applications and products will play an important role”, it said in its announcement.The RSC is being used...
Multimodal Representations Learning Based on Mutual Information Maximization and Minimization and Identity Embedding for Multimodal Sentiment Analysis

Multimodal sentiment analysis (MSA) is a fundamental complex research problem due to the heterogeneity gap between different modalities and the ambiguity of human emotional expression. Although there have been many successful attempts to construct multimodal representations for MSA, there are still two challenges to be addressed: 1) A more robust multimodal representation needs to be constructed to bridge the heterogeneity gap and cope with the complex multimodal interactions, and 2) the contextual dynamics must be modeled effectively throughout the information flow. In this work, we propose a multimodal representation model based on Mutual information Maximization and Minimization and Identity Embedding (MMMIE). We combine mutual information maximization between modal pairs, and mutual information minimization between input data and corresponding features to mine the modal-invariant and task-related information. Furthermore, Identity Embedding is proposed to prompt the downstream network to perceive the contextual information. Experimental results on two public datasets demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed model.
Multivariate sensitivity analysis for a large-scale climate impact and adaptation model

We develop a new efficient methodology for Bayesian global sensitivity analysis for large-scale multivariate data. The focus is on computationally demanding models with correlated variables. A multivariate Gaussian process is used as a surrogate model to replace the expensive computer model. To improve the computational efficiency and performance of the model, compactly supported correlation functions are used. The goal is to generate sparse matrices, which give crucial advantages when dealing with large datasets, where we use cross-validation to determine the optimal degree of sparsity. This method was combined with a robust adaptive Metropolis algorithm coupled with a parallel implementation to speed up the convergence to the target distribution. The method was applied to a multivariate dataset from the IMPRESSIONS Integrated Assessment Platform (IAP2), an extension of the CLIMSAVE IAP, which has been widely applied in climate change impact, adaptation and vulnerability assessments. Our empirical results on synthetic and IAP2 data show that the proposed methods are efficient and accurate for global sensitivity analysis of complex models.
