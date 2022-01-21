ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Golden Valley Bancshares Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results (Unaudited)

hawaiitelegraph.com
 1 day ago

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Golden Valley Bancshares (OTC PINK:GVYB), with its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Valley Bank headquartered in Chico, California today reported fourth quarter 2021 net profit of $1,087,756, and year to date net profit of $5,159,320, 15.3% and 26.0% increases from the same period...

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) CEO Rob Holmes on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call January 20, 2022 4:30 PM ET. Hello all, and a warm welcome to TCBI's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Lydia and I'm your operator today. [Operator Instructions] It's my pleasure to now hand you over to our host, Jamie Britton. Please go ahead when you're ready, Jamie.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Posts Fourth-Quarter 2021 Results Topping Market Estimates; Shares Slump Pre-Market

On Jan. 20, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) released its fourth-quarter earnings, which beat market estimates for both profit and revenue. Pre-market today, ISRG shares slumped 5.82% in value. For its fourth quarter, the company — which focuses on robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery — reported revenue of $1.55 billion, which was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
etfdailynews.com

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.17 Million

Analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will report sales of $27.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.43 million and the highest is $27.90 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $33.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Commercial Bank#Peer Group#Chico#Gvyb#Golden Valley Bank#9 9#Gvb
investorsobserver.com

Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Publishes Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results; Quarterly Earnings Miss While Revenues Surpass Estimates

On January 19, 2022, Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) published its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results. Quarterly earnings missed, although revenues for the quarter ending on December 2021 surpassed market estimates. After hours yesterday, Jan. 19, UMPQ stock was trading at $20.00 a share, representing a 2.01% drop in price. Fourth-Quarter 2021...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Highlights from Ally Financial (ALLY) Fourth Quarter Earnings Report

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) stock dropped over 3% today after the digital financial services company reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. For the fourth quarter, Ally posted earnings per share of $1.79, down 1% year over year, while total net revenue was reported at $2.2 billion, up 11% year over year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Regions Financial stock extends pullback after profit falls below expectations

Shares of Regions Financial Corp. dropped 4.2% in premarket trading Thursday, to extend its pullback from a 14-year high to a third session, after the regional bank reported fourth-quarter profit that fell below expectations, while revenue matched forecasts. Net income declined to $414 million, or 43 cents a share, from $588 million, or 61 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 49 cents. Total revenue fell 3.1% to $1.63 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, as net interest income increased 1.3% to $1.02 billion to also match analyst forecasts. Total adjusted noninterest expenses rose 4.0% to $967 million, while salaries and employee benefits expense fell 1.0% to $575 million. Loans and leases for commercial and industrial declined 3.7% to $42.25 billion, for residential first mortgage increased 6.0% to $17.4 billion and for consumer credit card fell 2.9% to $1.16 billion. The stock, which has shed 6.9% since closing at a 14-year high on Jan. 14, has gained 0.6% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has slipped 0.1%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
investorsobserver.com

PPG Industries (PPG) Posts Fourth-Quarter Record Net Sales; Adjusted Quarterly Earnings Exceed Market Expectations

PPG Industries (PPG) posted its fourth-quarter results on Jan. 20. The paints and coatings supplier reported adjusted quarterly earnings that exceeded market expectations. Before the bell this morning, PPG stock dropped 2.94% in value. Fourth-Quarter 2021 Results. For its fourth quarter, PPG said it had record net sales of $4.19...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Announces Fourth Quarter Results; Domestic Revenue, Digital Sector Growth Lead to Earnings Beat

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) stock is lower today after the company, a global supplier of products and services to the oil and gas industry, announced fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for 2021. Fourth-quarter revenue came in at $6.22 billion, a 6% increase from the third quarter of 2021, and a 13%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy