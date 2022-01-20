ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knowledge Graph Question Answering Leaderboard: A Community Resource to Prevent a Replication Crisis

By Aleksandr Perevalov, Xi Yan, Liubov Kovriguina, Longquan Jiang, Andreas Both, Ricardo Usbeck
Data-driven systems need to be evaluated to establish trust in the scientific approach and its applicability. In particular, this is true for Knowledge Graph (KG) Question Answering (QA), where complex data structures are made accessible via natural-language interfaces. Evaluating the capabilities of...

Knowledge Graph Augmented Network Towards Multiview Representation Learning for Aspect-based Sentiment Analysis

Aspect-based sentiment analysis (ABSA) is a fine-grained task of sentiment analysis. To better comprehend long complicated sentences and obtain accurate aspect-specific information, linguistic and commonsense knowledge are generally required in this task. However, most methods employ complicated and inefficient approaches to incorporate external knowledge, e.g., directly searching the graph nodes. Additionally, the complementarity between external knowledge and linguistic information has not been thoroughly studied. To this end, we propose a knowledge graph augmented network (KGAN), which aims to effectively incorporate external knowledge with explicitly syntactic and contextual information. In particular, KGAN captures the sentiment feature representations from multiple different perspectives, i.e., context-, syntax- and knowledge-based. First, KGAN learns the contextual and syntactic representations in parallel to fully extract the semantic features. Then, KGAN integrates the knowledge graphs into the embedding space, based on which the aspect-specific knowledge representations are further obtained via an attention mechanism. Last, we propose a hierarchical fusion module to complement these multiview representations in a local-to-global manner. Extensive experiments on three popular ABSA benchmarks demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of our KGAN. Notably, with the help of the pretrained model of RoBERTa, KGAN achieves a new record of state-of-the-art performance.
A Benchmark for Generalizable and Interpretable Temporal Question Answering over Knowledge Bases

Sumit Neelam, Udit Sharma, Hima Karanam, Shajith Ikbal, Pavan Kapanipathi, Ibrahim Abdelaziz, Nandana Mihindukulasooriya, Young-Suk Lee, Santosh Srivastava, Cezar Pendus, Saswati Dana, Dinesh Garg, Achille Fokoue, G P Shrivatsa Bhargav, Dinesh Khandelwal, Srinivas Ravishankar, Sairam Gurajada, Maria Chang, Rosario Uceda-Sosa, Salim Roukos, Alexander Gray, Guilherme Lima, Ryan Riegel, Francois Luus, L Venkata Subramaniam.
LP-BERT: Multi-task Pre-training Knowledge Graph BERT for Link Prediction

Link prediction plays an significant role in knowledge graph, which is an important resource for many artificial intelligence tasks, but it is often limited by incompleteness. In this paper, we propose knowledge graph BERT for link prediction, named LP-BERT, which contains two training stages: multi-task pre-training and knowledge graph fine-tuning. The pre-training strategy not only uses Mask Language Model (MLM) to learn the knowledge of context corpus, but also introduces Mask Entity Model (MEM) and Mask Relation Model (MRM), which can learn the relationship information from triples by predicting semantic based entity and relation elements. Structured triple relation information can be transformed into unstructured semantic information, which can be integrated into the pre-training model together with context corpus information. In the fine-tuning phase, inspired by contrastive learning, we carry out a triple-style negative sampling in sample batch, which greatly increased the proportion of negative sampling while keeping the training time almost unchanged. Furthermore, we propose a data augmentation method based on the inverse relationship of triples to further increase the sample diversity. We achieve state-of-the-art results on WN18RR and UMLS datasets, especially the Hits@10 indicator improved by 5\% from the previous state-of-the-art result on WN18RR dataset.
Classic Graph Structural Features Outperform Factorization-Based Graph Embedding Methods on Community Labeling

Graph representation learning (also called graph embeddings) is a popular technique for incorporating network structure into machine learning models. Unsupervised graph embedding methods aim to capture graph structure by learning a low-dimensional vector representation (the embedding) for each node. Despite the widespread use of these embeddings for a variety of downstream transductive machine learning tasks, there is little principled analysis of the effectiveness of this approach for common tasks. In this work, we provide an empirical and theoretical analysis for the performance of a class of embeddings on the common task of pairwise community labeling. This is a binary variant of the classic community detection problem, which seeks to build a classifier to determine whether a pair of vertices participate in a community. In line with our goal of foundational understanding, we focus on a popular class of unsupervised embedding techniques that learn low rank factorizations of a vertex proximity matrix (this class includes methods like GraRep, DeepWalk, node2vec, NetMF). We perform detailed empirical analysis for community labeling over a variety of real and synthetic graphs with ground truth. In all cases we studied, the models trained from embedding features perform poorly on community labeling. In constrast, a simple logistic model with classic graph structural features handily outperforms the embedding models. For a more principled understanding, we provide a theoretical analysis for the (in)effectiveness of these embeddings in capturing the community structure. We formally prove that popular low-dimensional factorization methods either cannot produce community structure, or can only produce ``unstable" communities. These communities are inherently unstable under small perturbations.
Trustworthy Knowledge Graph Completion Based on Multi-sourced Noisy Data

Knowledge graphs (KGs) have become a valuable asset for many AI applications. Although some KGs contain plenty of facts, they are widely acknowledged as incomplete. To address this issue, many KG completion methods are proposed. Among them, open KG completion methods leverage the Web to find missing facts. However, noisy data collected from diverse sources may damage the completion accuracy. In this paper, we propose a new trustworthy method that exploits facts for a KG based on multi-sourced noisy data and existing facts in the KG. Specifically, we introduce a graph neural network with a holistic scoring function to judge the plausibility of facts with various value types. We design value alignment networks to resolve the heterogeneity between values and map them to entities even outside the KG. Furthermore, we present a truth inference model that incorporates data source qualities into the fact scoring function, and design a semi-supervised learning way to infer the truths from heterogeneous values. We conduct extensive experiments to compare our method with the state-of-the-arts. The results show that our method achieves superior accuracy not only in completing missing facts but also in discovering new facts.
Bi-CLKT: Bi-Graph Contrastive Learning based Knowledge Tracing

The goal of Knowledge Tracing (KT) is to estimate how well students have mastered a concept based on their historical learning of related exercises. The benefit of knowledge tracing is that students' learning plans can be better organised and adjusted, and interventions can be made when necessary. With the recent rise of deep learning, Deep Knowledge Tracing (DKT) has utilised Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs) to accomplish this task with some success. Other works have attempted to introduce Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) and redefine the task accordingly to achieve significant improvements. However, these efforts suffer from at least one of the following drawbacks: 1) they pay too much attention to details of the nodes rather than to high-level semantic information; 2) they struggle to effectively establish spatial associations and complex structures of the nodes; and 3) they represent either concepts or exercises only, without integrating them. Inspired by recent advances in self-supervised learning, we propose a Bi-Graph Contrastive Learning based Knowledge Tracing (Bi-CLKT) to address these limitations. Specifically, we design a two-layer contrastive learning scheme based on an "exercise-to-exercise" (E2E) relational subgraph. It involves node-level contrastive learning of subgraphs to obtain discriminative representations of exercises, and graph-level contrastive learning to obtain discriminative representations of concepts. Moreover, we designed a joint contrastive loss to obtain better representations and hence better prediction performance. Also, we explored two different variants, using RNN and memory-augmented neural networks as the prediction layer for comparison to obtain better representations of exercises and concepts respectively. Extensive experiments on four real-world datasets show that the proposed Bi-CLKT and its variants outperform other baseline models.
A Knowledge Graph Embeddings based Approach for Author Name Disambiguation using Literals

Scholarly data is growing continuously containing information about the articles from plethora of venues including conferences, journals, etc. Many initiatives have been taken to make scholarly data available in the for of Knowledge Graphs (KGs). These efforts to standardize these data and make them accessible have also lead to many challenges such as exploration of scholarly articles, ambiguous authors, etc. This study more specifically targets the problem of Author Name Disambiguation (AND) on Scholarly KGs and presents a novel framework, Literally Author Name Disambiguation (LAND), which utilizes Knowledge Graph Embeddings (KGEs) using multimodal literal information generated from these KGs. This framework is based on three components: 1) Multimodal KGEs, 2) A blocking procedure, and finally, 3) Hierarchical Agglomerative Clustering. Extensive experiments have been conducted on two newly created KGs: (i) KG containing information from Scientometrics Journal from 1978 onwards (OC-782K), and (ii) a KG extracted from a well-known benchmark for AND provided by AMiner (AMiner-534K). The results show that our proposed architecture outperforms our baselines of 8-14\% in terms of F$_1$ score and shows competitive performances on a challenging benchmark such as AMiner. The code and the datasets are publicly available through Github (this https URL) and Zenodo (this https URL\#.YcCJzL3MJTY) respectively.
PaRT: Parallel Learning Towards Robust and Transparent AI

Mahsa Paknezhad, Hamsawardhini Rengarajan, Chenghao Yuan, Sujanya Suresh, Manas Gupta, Savitha Ramasamy, Lee Hwee Kuan. This paper takes a parallel learning approach for robust and transparent AI. A deep neural network is trained in parallel on multiple tasks, where each task is trained only on a subset of the network resources. Each subset consists of network segments, that can be combined and shared across specific tasks. Tasks can share resources with other tasks, while having independent task-related network resources. Therefore, the trained network can share similar representations across various tasks, while also enabling independent task-related representations. The above allows for some crucial outcomes. (1) The parallel nature of our approach negates the issue of catastrophic forgetting. (2) The sharing of segments uses network resources more efficiently. (3) We show that the network does indeed use learned knowledge from some tasks in other tasks, through shared representations. (4) Through examination of individual task-related and shared representations, the model offers transparency in the network and in the relationships across tasks in a multi-task setting. Evaluation of the proposed approach against complex competing approaches such as Continual Learning, Neural Architecture Search, and Multi-task learning shows that it is capable of learning robust representations. This is the first effort to train a DL model on multiple tasks in parallel. Our code is available at this https URL.
Communication-Efficient Stochastic Zeroth-Order Optimization for Federated Learning

Federated learning (FL), as an emerging edge artificial intelligence paradigm, enables many edge devices to collaboratively train a global model without sharing their private data. To enhance the training efficiency of FL, various algorithms have been proposed, ranging from first-order to second-order methods. However, these algorithms cannot be applied in scenarios where the gradient information is not available, e.g., federated black-box attack and federated hyperparameter tuning. To address this issue, in this paper we propose a derivative-free federated zeroth-order optimization (FedZO) algorithm featured by performing multiple local updates based on stochastic gradient estimators in each communication round and enabling partial device participation. Under the non-convex setting, we derive the convergence performance of the FedZO algorithm and characterize the impact of the numbers of local iterates and participating edge devices on the convergence. To enable communication-efficient FedZO over wireless networks, we further propose an over-the-air computation (AirComp) assisted FedZO algorithm. With an appropriate transceiver design, we show that the convergence of AirComp-assisted FedZO can still be preserved under certain signal-to-noise ratio conditions. Simulation results demonstrate the effectiveness of the FedZO algorithm and validate the theoretical observations.
Virtual double-well potential for an underdamped oscillator created by a feedback loop

Virtual potentials are a very elegant, precise and flexible tool to manipulate small systems and explore fundamental questions in stochastic thermodynamics. In particular double-well potentials have applications in information processing, such as the demonstration of Landauer's principle. Nevertheless, virtual double-well potentials had never been implemented in underdamped systems. In this article, we detail how to face the experimental challenge of creating a feedback loop for an underdamped system (evolving at much smaller time scale than its overdamped counterpart), in order to build a tunable virtual double-well potential. To properly describe the system behavior in the feedback trap, we express the commutation time in the double-well for all barrier heights, combining for the first time Kramer's description, valid at high barriers, with an adjusted model for lower ones. We show that a small hysteresis or delay of the feedback loop in the commutation between the two wells results in a modified velocity distribution, interpreted as a cooling of the kinetic temperature of the system. We successfully address all issues to create experimentally a virtual potential that is statistically indistinguishable from a physical one, with a tunable barrier height and energy step between the two wells.
Spherical Poisson Point Process Intensity Function Modeling and Estimation with Measure Transport

Recent years have seen an increased interest in the application of methods and techniques commonly associated with machine learning and artificial intelligence to spatial statistics. Here, in a celebration of the ten-year anniversary of the journal Spatial Statistics, we bring together normalizing flows, commonly used for density function estimation in machine learning, and spherical point processes, a topic of particular interest to the journal's readership, to present a new approach for modeling non-homogeneous Poisson process intensity functions on the sphere. The central idea of this framework is to build, and estimate, a flexible bijective map that transforms the underlying intensity function of interest on the sphere into a simpler, reference, intensity function, also on the sphere. Map estimation can be done efficiently using automatic differentiation and stochastic gradient descent, and uncertainty quantification can be done straightforwardly via nonparametric bootstrap. We investigate the viability of the proposed method in a simulation study, and illustrate its use in a proof-of-concept study where we model the intensity of cyclone events in the North Pacific Ocean. Our experiments reveal that normalizing flows present a flexible and straightforward way to model intensity functions on spheres, but that their potential to yield a good fit depends on the architecture of the bijective map, which can be difficult to establish in practice.
CTRMs: Learning to Construct Cooperative Timed Roadmaps for Multi-agent Path Planning in Continuous Spaces

Multi-agent path planning (MAPP) in continuous spaces is a challenging problem with significant practical importance. One promising approach is to first construct graphs approximating the spaces, called roadmaps, and then apply multi-agent pathfinding (MAPF) algorithms to derive a set of conflict-free paths. While conventional studies have utilized roadmap construction methods developed for single-agent planning, it remains largely unexplored how we can construct roadmaps that work effectively for multiple agents. To this end, we propose a novel concept of roadmaps called cooperative timed roadmaps (CTRMs). CTRMs enable each agent to focus on its important locations around potential solution paths in a way that considers the behavior of other agents to avoid inter-agent collisions (i.e., "cooperative"), while being augmented in the time direction to make it easy to derive a "timed" solution path. To construct CTRMs, we developed a machine-learning approach that learns a generative model from a collection of relevant problem instances and plausible solutions and then uses the learned model to sample the vertices of CTRMs for new, previously unseen problem instances. Our empirical evaluation revealed that the use of CTRMs significantly reduced the planning effort with acceptable overheads while maintaining a success rate and solution quality comparable to conventional roadmap construction approaches.
Change Detection from Synthetic Aperture Radar Images via Graph-Based Knowledge Supplement Network

Synthetic aperture radar (SAR) image change detection is a vital yet challenging task in the field of remote sensing image analysis. Most previous works adopt a self-supervised method which uses pseudo-labeled samples to guide subsequent training and testing. However, deep networks commonly require many high-quality samples for parameter optimization. The noise in pseudo-labels inevitably affects the final change detection performance. To solve the problem, we propose a Graph-based Knowledge Supplement Network (GKSNet). To be more specific, we extract discriminative information from the existing labeled dataset as additional knowledge, to suppress the adverse effects of noisy samples to some extent. Afterwards, we design a graph transfer module to distill contextual information attentively from the labeled dataset to the target dataset, which bridges feature correlation between datasets. To validate the proposed method, we conducted extensive experiments on four SAR datasets, which demonstrated the superiority of the proposed GKSNet as compared to several state-of-the-art baselines. Our codes are available at this https URL.
Multiple Similarity Drug-Target Interaction Prediction with Random Walks and Matrix Factorization

The discovery of drug-target interactions (DTIs) is a very promising area of research with great potential. In general, the identification of reliable interactions among drugs and proteins can boost the development of effective pharmaceuticals. In this work, we leverage random walks and matrix factorization techniques towards DTI prediction. In particular, we take a multi-layered network perspective, where different layers correspond to different similarity metrics between drugs and targets. To fully take advantage of topology information captured in multiple views, we develop an optimization framework, called MDMF, for DTI prediction. The framework learns vector representations of drugs and targets that not only retain higher-order proximity across all hyper-layers and layer-specific local invariance, but also approximates the interactions with their inner product. Furthermore, we propose an ensemble method, called MDMF2A, which integrates two instantiations of the MDMF model that optimize surrogate losses of the area under the precision-recall curve (AUPR) and the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC), respectively. The empirical study on real-world DTI datasets shows that our method achieves significant improvement over current state-of-the-art approaches in four different settings. Moreover, the validation of highly ranked non-interacting pairs also demonstrates the potential of MDMF2A to discover novel DTIs.
Automated machine learning for secure key rate in discrete-modulated continuous-variable quantum key distribution

Continuous-variable quantum key distribution (CV QKD) with discrete modulation has attracted increasing attention due to its experimental simplicity, lower-cost implementation and compatibility with classical optical communication. Correspondingly, some novel numerical methods have been proposed to analyze the security of these protocols against collective attacks, which promotes key rates over one hundred kilometers of fiber distance. However, numerical methods are limited by their calculation time and resource consumption, for which they cannot play more roles on mobile platforms in quantum networks. To improve this issue, a neural network model predicting key rates in nearly real time has been proposed previously. Here, we go further and show a neural network model combined with Bayesian optimization. This model automatically designs the best architecture of neural network computing key rates in real time. We demonstrate our model with two variants of CV QKD protocols with quaternary modulation. The results show high reliability with secure probability as high as $99.15\%-99.59\%$, considerable tightness and high efficiency with speedup of approximately $10^7$ in both cases. This inspiring model enables the real-time computation of unstructured quantum key distribution protocols' key rate more automatically and efficiently, which has met the growing needs of implementing QKD protocols on moving platforms.
Stock Movement Prediction Based on Bi-typed and Hybrid-relational Market Knowledge Graph via Dual Attention Networks

Yu Zhao, Huaming Du, Ying Liu, Shaopeng Wei, Xingyan Chen, Huali Feng, Qinghong Shuai, Qing Li, Fuzhen Zhuang, Gang Kou. Stock Movement Prediction (SMP) aims at predicting listed companies' stock future price trend, which is a challenging task due to the volatile nature of financial markets. Recent financial studies show that the momentum spillover effect plays a significant role in stock fluctuation. However, previous studies typically only learn the simple connection information among related companies, which inevitably fail to model complex relations of listed companies in the real financial market. To address this issue, we first construct a more comprehensive Market Knowledge Graph (MKG) which contains bi-typed entities including listed companies and their associated executives, and hybrid-relations including the explicit relations and implicit relations. Afterward, we propose DanSmp, a novel Dual Attention Networks to learn the momentum spillover signals based upon the constructed MKG for stock prediction. The empirical experiments on our constructed datasets against nine SOTA baselines demonstrate that the proposed DanSmp is capable of improving stock prediction with the constructed MKG.
Multiscale Generative Models: Improving Performance of a Generative Model Using Feedback from Other Dependent Generative Models

Realistic fine-grained multi-agent simulation of real-world complex systems is crucial for many downstream tasks such as reinforcement learning. Recent work has used generative models (GANs in particular) for providing high-fidelity simulation of real-world systems. However, such generative models are often monolithic and miss out on modeling the interaction in multi-agent systems. In this work, we take a first step towards building multiple interacting generative models (GANs) that reflects the interaction in real world. We build and analyze a hierarchical set-up where a higher-level GAN is conditioned on the output of multiple lower-level GANs. We present a technique of using feedback from the higher-level GAN to improve performance of lower-level GANs. We mathematically characterize the conditions under which our technique is impactful, including understanding the transfer learning nature of our set-up. We present three distinct experiments on synthetic data, time series data, and image domain, revealing the wide applicability of our technique.
Backdoor Defense with Machine Unlearning

Backdoor injection attack is an emerging threat to the security of neural networks, however, there still exist limited effective defense methods against the attack. In this paper, we propose BAERASE, a novel method that can erase the backdoor injected into the victim model through machine unlearning. Specifically, BAERASE mainly implements backdoor defense in two key steps. First, trigger pattern recovery is conducted to extract the trigger patterns infected by the victim model. Here, the trigger pattern recovery problem is equivalent to the one of extracting an unknown noise distribution from the victim model, which can be easily resolved by the entropy maximization based generative model. Subsequently, BAERASE leverages these recovered trigger patterns to reverse the backdoor injection procedure and induce the victim model to erase the polluted memories through a newly designed gradient ascent based machine unlearning method. Compared with the previous machine unlearning solutions, the proposed approach gets rid of the reliance on the full access to training data for retraining and shows higher effectiveness on backdoor erasing than existing fine-tuning or pruning methods. Moreover, experiments show that BAERASE can averagely lower the attack success rates of three kinds of state-of-the-art backdoor attacks by 99\% on four benchmark datasets.
Optimal SQ Lower Bounds for Learning Halfspaces with Massart Noise

We give tight statistical query (SQ) lower bounds for learnining halfspaces in the presence of Massart noise. In particular, suppose that all labels are corrupted with probability at most $\eta$. We show that for arbitrary $\eta \in [0,1/2]$ every SQ algorithm achieving misclassification error better than $\eta$ requires queries of superpolynomial accuracy or at least a superpolynomial number of queries. Further, this continues to hold even if the information-theoretically optimal error $\mathrm{OPT}$ is as small as $\exp\left(-\log^c(d)\right)$, where $d$ is the dimension and $0 < c < 1$ is an arbitrary absolute constant, and an overwhelming fraction of examples are noiseless. Our lower bound matches known polynomial time algorithms, which are also implementable in the SQ framework. Previously, such lower bounds only ruled out algorithms achieving error $\mathrm{OPT} + \epsilon$ or error better than $\Omega(\eta)$ or, if $\eta$ is close to $1/2$, error $\eta - o_\eta(1)$, where the term $o_\eta(1)$ is constant in $d$ but going to 0 for $\eta$ approaching $1/2$.
A Ti/Pt/Co multilayer stack for transfer function based magnetic force microscopy calibrations

Baha Sakar, Sibylle Sievers, Alexander Fernandez Scarioni, Felipe Garcia-Sanchez, Ilker Oztoprak, Hans Werner Schumacher, Osman Ozturk. Magnetic force microscopy is a widespread technique for imaging magnetic structures with a resolution of some 10 nanometers. MFM can be calibrated to obtain quantitative spatially resolved magnetization data in units of A/m by determining the calibrated point spread function of the instrument, its instrument calibration function (ICF), from a measurement of a well-known reference sample. Beyond quantifying the MFM data, a deconvolution of the MFM image data with the ICF also corrects the smearing caused by the finite width of the MFM tip stray field distribution. However, the quality of the calibration depends critically on the calculability of the magnetization distribution of the reference sample. Here, we discuss a Ti/Pt/Co multilayer stack that shows a stripe domain pattern as a suitable reference material. A precise control of the fabrication process, combined with a characterization of the sample micromagnetic parameters, allows reliable calculation of the sample's magnetic stray field, proven by a very good agreement between micromagnetic simulations and qMFM measurements. A calibrated qMFM measurement using the Ti/Pt/Co stack as a reference sample is shown and validated, and the application area for quantitative MFM measurements calibrated with the Ti/Pt/Co stack is discussed.
