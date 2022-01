For the 24th episode of the CIO podcast hosted by Healthcare IT Today, we sat down with Ed Marx, Chief Digital Officer at Tech Mahindra Health and Life Sciences and Former CIO at Cleveland Clinic and a number of other organizations. In this episode, Marx shares insights into what he’s hearing from CIOs when it comes to the latest wave of COVID to hit healthcare organizations and what impact it will have on these organizations. Plus, he shares what the path forward should be and what it may mean for organizations that didn’t learn from the first wave of COVID.

