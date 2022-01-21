ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tips for Packers fans to stay warm during Saturday's playoff game

By Kelsey Dickeson
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MuuYF_0drbLWLP00

As thousands of Packers fans brace for frigid temperatures during Saturday's divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field, a Wisconsin wilderness expert offers some unexpected tips to help people stay warm.

Fans from far and near are already bracing Wisconsin's cold weather.

Josef Holler traveled from Clarksville, Tennessee to visit Lambeau Field Thursday. He'll be attending the playoff game in-person Saturday and is building up stamina to sit through the expected bitter cold.

"Layers, layers and lots of layers," Holler said. "You've got to have your hand warmers and your foot warmers. It's all I know, because it's going to be cold!"

Nick Gordon, Now Outdoors owner & lead guide, said layers are a good idea in freezing weather. But there are smart ways to use them.

"Somebody will try wearing three jackets, or four or five pairs of gloves, and you just sweat," Gordon said. "You need to be able to trap warm air, but also have breathable layers."

Gordon said people should wear three or four layers to stay warm:

  • Base layer: Light sweater with fabric like merino wool; avoid cotton
  • Insulating layer: Fleece or wool
  • Outdoor layer: Winter coat, puff jacket

"The rule of thumb is lots of light, loose layers, versus a couple of really bulky layers that weigh you down," Gordon said.

A hat and scarf will help keep the head and neck warm.

Instead of one thick pair of gloves, Gordon said people can wear light wool or fleece gloves inside of a larger pair to add an extra layer of warmth.

“Your hands and feet sweat a lot. More than people like to admit. And if you have one pair of heavy gloves on, you’re going to get sweated up by the third quarter," Gordon said. "Your hands are going to get cold and you’re going to be uncomfortable. “

Gordon said people shouldn't wear multiple pairs of socks: Doing so can constrict the feet and prevent good blood flow, which naturally warms the feet. Wearing one or two pairs of socks, avoiding cotton, will do the job.

Before putting boots on, Gordon said people can add material like felt, cardboard or foam to the insole for more warmth.

"Adding something underneath your feet to isolate your feet from that cold ground is going to be key," Gordon said.

What you eat and drink can affect how warm people are, too. For those who enjoy simple pleasures of tailgate food, like brats, burgers and cheese, there's some good news:

"It's all good. Calories in the cold are fantastic," Gordon said.

He added people should drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated, especially if they're drinking any alcoholic beverages.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Weather Forecast For Packers-49ers Game Is Going Viral

We’re just over 24 hours away from the Packers-49ers matchup in the NFL Divisional Round. And the weather forecast isn’t looking too hot. Packers wide receiver Davante Adams looked at tomorrow’s weather report for Green Bay, Wisconsin this morning. The temperature right now is minus-6 – not even accounting for wind chill – and dropping to minus-9 later in the day.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Significant Packers Injury News

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has announced some significant injury news ahead of Saturday’s divisional round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) is questionable and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) is doubtful to take the field this weekend. Bakhtiari suffered a...
NFL
Wyoming News

Jim Polzin: 5 things that could prevent the Packers from delivering another Super Bowl trophy to Titletown

It’s easy for me to picture Aaron Rodgers hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Green Bay Packers win Super Bowl 56 on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area. It’s also not difficult to imagine scenarios that extend the franchise’s title drought to 11 seasons, whether that sad ending comes Saturday, next weekend or three weeks from now with Rodgers and Co. on the doorstep of a championship. ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Gordon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Merino Wool#Lambeau Field#American Football#Now Outdoors Owner#Packers
CBS 58

Weekend in Titletown: Packers fans get fired up for playoff game at pep rallies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Packers fans are celebrating the road to the playoffs with a pep rally in downtown Green Bay Friday, Jan. 21. Fans gathered at Packers Heritage Trail Plaza, at the corner of Washington and Cherry Streets. Former Packers player Antonio Freeman was there to bring some pre-game spirit.
NFL
WBAY Green Bay

Cheesemania! New foods available for Packers playoff game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you enjoy an overload of beer cheese, sausage, and boozy hot chocolate, then you’re bound to love the new mouth-watering concession options as a part of Lambeau Field’s playoff menu. Football fans are often curious about the Midwest creations served up as...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Drinks
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumlocalnews.com

Bills fans showing their pride ahead of Sunday's playoff game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills Mafia is gearing up for Sunday’s big playoff game against the Chiefs. “You know what? I’m more optimistic about Sunday than I was last year,” said Eric Jones, a sculptor who sculpted quarterback Josh Allen out of snow with the help of muralist Vinny Alejandro in Cuba, New York. “I really think we got a shot and I think if we can get past Kansas City, I think this could be the big one.”
NFL
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy