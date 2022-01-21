Bray battles through injury in loss at Mooney

SARASOTA — No one would have blamed Austin Bray if he didn’t play for the Venice boys basketball team on Thursday night at Cardinal Mooney.

The Indians senior forward won a state championship as a tight end with the football team a month ago, and he plans on continuing to play the sport at the next level.

When he rolled his ankle in practice earlier this week, it seemed inevitable that he would rest to avoid further injury.

However, Bray didn’t give a second thought to playing, leading the Indians with 14 points and 10 rebounds in a 66-53 loss to the Cougars.

Despite the loss, Bray said he didn’t regret the decision.

“Like two days ago I rolled my ankle in practice and it hurt pretty bad,” Bray said. “I missed practice yesterday, but the swelling went down today. I have it pretty taped up.

“It wasn’t a hard decision. After the first time we played Mooney (63-60 loss), I didn’t want to sit on the sidelines and watch.”

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward wasn’t used to having the ball in his hands during football season — finishing this past year with 15 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown — but he has been a key cog in the paint for the basketball team.

Bray was active early, finishing the first quarter with four points and six rebounds as he used his size to give the Indians an advantage.

“(Bray) wasn’t supposed to play,” Venice coach Mike Montgomery said. “He has a tremendously bad ankle. He blew it out at practice the other day. We didn’t think he was gonna be back for a week or two.

“We told him, ‘Hey, you have bigger things than this. You’re going to play football. It’s your decision.’ He called me today and said, ‘Coach, I’m in. I’ve played through bigger injuries than this in football.’ He makes a huge difference.”

However, no matter what Bray did could make up for the 3-point shooting from the Cougars.

Cardinal Mooney made nine 3-pointers including seven from Connor Heald, who finished with a game-high 29 points — holding off several scoring runs from the Indians.

Heald got hot early, opening the game with a corner three and finishing with 11 of the Cougars 15 first-quarter points.

Venice came back to open the second quarter, scoring eight quick points as Isaiah Levine (12 points) opened with a 3-pointer and Deylen Platt scored back-to-back buckets.

However, the Indians went cold from there.

The Cougars, trailing 19-16 at one point, went on a 16-0 run to close out the half — forcing a few turnovers and getting points from five different players to retake control of the game.

“We just didn’t run a very good offense in the first half,” Montgomery said. “We had 19 points, and that’s not us. In the second half we switched it up and had some open shots.

“We just can’t dig a hole in the first half, that’s what gets us in trouble.”

Venice battled back in spurts — getting eight points from Bray in the third quarter and nine points from Myles Weston in the fourth quarter — but it was never enough to get within five points as Heald and the Cougars continued to rain down 3-pointers until the final buzzer sounded.

Despite the loss, the Indians found out just how tough their biggest player can be when they need him.

“My mom played basketball in college. My whole family is based around basketball,” Bray said of his love of the game. “I’m the first to depart to football. I thought about (my future) a little bit, but I have a whole spring to get ready for college.

“After taking the blocking role in football and letting everyone else have their shine, I get to score my points now.”