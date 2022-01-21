ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lamar carries Kansas City over North Dakota St. 80-77

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arkel Lamar matched his career high with a season-high 24 points as...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Abmas leads Oral Roberts over North Dakota 80-76

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas had 19 points as Oral Roberts defeated North Dakota 80-76. DeShang Weaver and Kareem Thompson added 15 points each for the Golden Eagles on Thursday night. Paul Bruns led the Fighting Hawks with 18 points.
TULSA, OK
midutahradio.com

Schofield scores 22 to carry Dixie State over Lamar 71-55

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Dixie State defeated Lamar 71-55. Frank Staine had 11 points for Dixie State (9-10, 2-4 Western Athletic Conference). Lincoln Smith had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals (2-16, 0-5), whose losing streak reached...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
abc17news.com

Bulls G Ball to have knee surgery, sidelined 6-8 weeks

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls say guard Lonzo Ball will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to be out six to eight weeks. Ball has missed three games since a 42-point loss to Golden State last week. Coach Billy Donovan said Wednesday the team had switched up his treatment, hoping he would avoid surgery, after he didn’t respond well to the initial regimen. Ball had the same knee scoped in 2018 when he was with the Lakers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summit League#Bison
UWBadgers.com

Wisconsin opens season with win over North Dakota

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men's tennis team (1-0) earned its first dual match win of the season on Friday, downing North Dakota (0-1), 5-2, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. The Badgers jumped out to an early lead by winning the doubles point. Sebastian Vile and Robin Parts were the first duo to earn a 6-2 victory over the Fighting Hawks' Cian McDonnell and Edmond Aynedjian. Jared Pratt and Gabriel Huber rounded out the effort by defeating North Dakota's Gerhard Sullwald and Nikiti Snezhko 6-4 to clinch the doubles point for the Badgers.
MADISON, WI
Yardbarker

No. 7 Kansas erases 17-point deficit, hangs on vs. K-State

Halfway through Saturday's game between No. 7 Kansas and Kansas State, the Wildcats looked like the team considered to be a national title contender, not the in-state rival Jayhawks. But by the end, things looked a little more like they were expected to. Kansas erased a 17-point second-half deficit to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

Nuggets sign veteran C DeMarcus Cousins to 10-day contract

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have signed four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract in hopes he can back up Nikola Jokic. The 6-foot-10 Cousins will be eligible to play in six games for the Nuggets, starting Friday night against Memphis. Cousins averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17 games for Milwaukee, but was released this month as the Bucks wanted to open a roster spot. The Nuggets have limited big men behind the reigning MVP Jokic. Michael Porter Jr. (back surgery) is out and JaMychal Green is in COVID-19 protocols.
NBA
abc17news.com

Holmgren leads No. 1 Gonzaga over San Francisco 78-62

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 23 points, Chet Holmgren added 22 and top-ranked Gonzaga beat San Francisco 78-62 in a makeup game after their Jan. 6 contest was postponed by COVID-19 issues. Anton Watson scored 11 points and Andrew Nembhard 10 for Gonzaga which regained the No. 1 ranking Monday after Baylor lost a pair of games. This was Gonzaga’s eighth consecutive victory and the 62nd consecutive home win for the team. It’s the longest streak in the nation. Jamaree Bouyea scored 25 points and Khalil Shabazz 15 for San Francisco which is off to its best start in decades.
SPOKANE, WA
abc17news.com

Ballo scores 21 to help No. 3 Arizona rout Stanford 85-57

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Oumar Ballo had a career-high 21 points and No. 3 Arizona dominated Stanford in an 85-57 blowout. Bennedict Mathurin and Pelle Larsson each scored 13 for the Wildcats, who improved to 15-1 overall and 5-0 in the Pac-12 for their best start since a 21-0 run to begin the 2013-14 season. They overwhelmed a Cardinal team that beat then-No. 5 USC nine days earlier. Arizona shot 55.4% and limited Stanford to 30% shooting, the 11th time in 16 games that the Wildcats held their opponent below 40%. Spencer Jones and Maxime Raynaud each scored nine points to lead Stanford, which lost for the first time in eight games this season at Maples Pavilion. Arizona has won 11 in a row on Stanford’s home floor.
STANFORD, CA
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State edged by Valparaiso

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores got 25 points from Cam Henry but it was not enough against Valparaiso in a 75-73 loss on Saturday afternoon at the Hulman Center. Kailex Stephens added 13 points and 7 rebounds and Zach Hobbs had 10 points. Cooper Neese missed the game due to a […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy