The Marshalltown Area United Way (MAUW) extended its annual campaign into the first week of January as part of an effort to make the $800,000 goal but ultimately fell short by around $98,000. However, Executive Director Kendra Sorensen believes there still might be an opportunity to achieve the amount as a few contribution amounts are yet to be finalized. Regardless, she is happy with the accomplishments of the most recent campaign, which kicked off on Sept. 16, 2021.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO