Panel discussion focused on Black LGBTQ+ community happening Saturday at UNF

Black LGBTQ+ Panel at UNF Poster for Black LGBTQ+ voices and voters matter discussion panel. (Transgender Awareness Project)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The public is invited to a panel discussion focused on the Black LBGTQ+ community this weekend.

Organizers say they will discuss how to bridge the gap between the Black heterosexual community and the Black LGBTQ+ community.

They will also discuss the topic of whether their voices and votes matter in the community.

The event is hosted by the Transgender Awareness Project, founded by local transgender activist Paige Mahogany Parks

It’s happening Saturday, Jan. 22 from 2-4 p.m. in Room 3703 D at the UNF Student Union.

Organizers say they will be following CDC guidelines and masks are required.

For more information email TransgenderAwarenessProject@gmail.com.

