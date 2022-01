The Chargers finished 30th in run defense, and the issues fell on the defensive line personnel and its inability to hold its own in that department on a consistent basis. For that reason, the team will make the point to upgrade the unit this offseason. Slated to have $70 million after cuts are made, Los Angeles should be aggressive in free agency, and one of its targets should be Akiem Hicks.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO