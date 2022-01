The longer Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh drags out negotiations, rumors and speculation will continue to run rampant regarding his coaching future. According to a Wednesday evening report from The Athletic, "Multiple sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic this week that they think if Harbaugh is offered the Raiders head coaching job, he’d take it. They also know that Harbaugh can be hard to read. Their hunches could be wrong -- but they also know he’s never coached anywhere longer than four years prior to his seven years and running in Ann Arbor. They’ve each believed that he, at some point, would want to coach in the NFL again."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO