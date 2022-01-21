ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Microsoft's big acquisitions aren't likely to hold PC gaming back

By Tyler Wilde
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

After gobbling up Minecraft, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom, and more, Microsoft just became the future owner of Call of Duty, Diablo, Overwatch, and Warcraft. Xbox boss Phil Spencer's consolidation of game studios is starting to look a little like the congealing of the film industry that led to Disney's simultaneous...

www.pcgamer.com

Polygon

Labor organizers say Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard won’t stop them

On Tuesday Microsoft announced its plan to acquire Activision Blizzard — makers of Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Candy Crush, and many other popular video game franchises — for a reported $68.7 billion. The move comes amidst heightened tensions between leaders at Activision Blizzard and workers attempting to form a union. Organizers say that despite the distraction and the potential for new leadership, the fight for worker’s rights at Activision Blizzard is still ongoing.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision is a 'smart deal' as the tech giant homes in on gaming as the earliest money-making opportunity in the metaverse, Wedbush says

Microsoft's proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is a "smart deal," says Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. "The deal will help jump start MSFT's broader gaming endeavors and ultimately its move into the metaverse," Ives said. The merger would be the biggest tech deal ever, ahead of Dell's $67 billion...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Here’s why Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard

Microsoft announced Tuesday that it’s buying Activision Blizzard, the maker of hit video games like Call of Duty, Candy Crush and World of Warcraft, among others. Microsoft will shell out nearly $69 billion in the deal, its largest acquisition ever. It’s a big move for the tech giant — but not a huge surprise.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Why my Xbox should worry about Samsung's next phone

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is just around the corner, and the company has already launched its new flagship processor that will almost certainly be inside the new phone. The Exynos 2200 will sit at the top of Samsung's chip range and will feature a dedicated GPU, called the Xclipse 920, that's been co-developed with gaming hardware giant AMD.
CELL PHONES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Is Finally Rolling Out A Feature Fans Have Waited Years For

If you've been following the gaming news at all this week, you'll know that Microsoft has absolutely dominated the conversation. On Tuesday, Microsoft announced it plans to buy Call Of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard for nearly $69 billion. It's the largest acquisition the video game industry has ever seen, and one that has huge implications going forward.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Sony Set To Buy A Major AAA Publisher, Experts Say

We live in a strange new world, my friends. Back in 2020, I thought Microsoft buying up Bethesda for $7.5 billion and making the likes of Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI Xbox exclusive was as big an industry story we were ever going to see. What a fool I...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Microsoft's $68.7B Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Comes as Gaming Company Faces Plenty of Action on Legal Front

Activision Blizzard has faced a deluge of investigations and legal proceedings since last summer. Microsoft’s $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard comes as the Santa Monica, California-based gaming company continues to face highly publicized accusations from employees and government agencies that it fostered a culture of sexual harassment and gender discrimination.
BUSINESS
