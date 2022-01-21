Wright State hammers IUPUI on the road

About Wright State: The Raiders gained ground in the Horizon League standings after first-place Oakland suffered his first loss Thursday, falling at Milwaukee, 88-78. The Grizzlies are 7-1, while Cleveland State took a 7-1 record into its home game against Youngstown State on Friday. … The Raiders have won the last three meetings with UIC, including a 90-72 decision at home Jan. 6, and are 8-4 in the series under Nagy. Holden had 26 points, Basile 20 and Calvin 19 in the first meeting. … Holden was held under double-figures for only the second this season against IUPUI, scoring eight, while Calvin had seven and Finke four, but Nagy was pleased with all three stalwarts for their unselfishness in not forcing shots. … Braun rejoined the team for Thursday’s game one day after his father’s funeral, and the Fenwick grad chipped in seven points on 3-of-6 shooting before fouling out. … In about a 13-minute span from the end of the first half to the beginning of the second half, Wright State outscored IUPUI, 32-5, making 14 of 19 shots while holding its host to 3-of-15 shooting with seven turnovers. … The Raiders have gone 22 of 56 on 3′s in their last three games, pushing their percentage to 30.8.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO