Wright State hammers IUPUI on the road

By Doug Harris, , Contributing Writer
Dayton Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter showing up for its previous two games with just five scholarship players, Wright State didn’t exactly get off to an ideal start with a nearly full roster on the road against IUPUI on Thursday. Maybe the players just needed a little time to get reacquainted. Tied at...

Wright State at UIC: What to know about today’s game

About Wright State: The Raiders gained ground in the Horizon League standings after first-place Oakland suffered his first loss Thursday, falling at Milwaukee, 88-78. The Grizzlies are 7-1, while Cleveland State took a 7-1 record into its home game against Youngstown State on Friday. … The Raiders have won the last three meetings with UIC, including a 90-72 decision at home Jan. 6, and are 8-4 in the series under Nagy. Holden had 26 points, Basile 20 and Calvin 19 in the first meeting. … Holden was held under double-figures for only the second this season against IUPUI, scoring eight, while Calvin had seven and Finke four, but Nagy was pleased with all three stalwarts for their unselfishness in not forcing shots. … Braun rejoined the team for Thursday’s game one day after his father’s funeral, and the Fenwick grad chipped in seven points on 3-of-6 shooting before fouling out. … In about a 13-minute span from the end of the first half to the beginning of the second half, Wright State outscored IUPUI, 32-5, making 14 of 19 shots while holding its host to 3-of-15 shooting with seven turnovers. … The Raiders have gone 22 of 56 on 3′s in their last three games, pushing their percentage to 30.8.
Bengals-Titans pregame: No significant players inactive for either team

NASHVILLE -- The Cincinnati Bengals enter their AFC divisional round playoff game against the Tennessee Titans with almost everyone available from the active roster. Going into the weekend, wide receiver Stanley Morgan was the only questionable player with a hamstring injury, and he is among the six inactives Saturday. Fellow...
