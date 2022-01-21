ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Akin carries California Baptist over Tarleton State 88-84

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0drbJANv00

Daniel Akin had 22 points and 14 rebounds as California Baptist narrowly defeated Tarleton State 88-84 on Thursday night.

Akin shot 12 for 14 from the line. He added six blocks.

Reed Nottage had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for California Baptist (12-6, 2-3 Western Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Tre Armstrong added 14 points. Ty Rowell had 12 points.

Tarleton State totaled 56 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Tahj Small had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Texans (8-12, 3-4). Freddy Hicks added 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Noah McDavid had 15 points and six rebounds.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Fan Banned Following Racist Gesture

A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
COLLEGE SPORTS
midutahradio.com

Schofield scores 22 to carry Dixie State over Lamar 71-55

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Dixie State defeated Lamar 71-55. Frank Staine had 11 points for Dixie State (9-10, 2-4 Western Athletic Conference). Lincoln Smith had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals (2-16, 0-5), whose losing streak reached...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KESQ

Anosike carries Cal State Fullerton over UC Irvine 65-63

IRVINE, Calif. — E.J. Anosike had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lift Cal State Fullerton to a 65-63 win over UC Irvine for its sixth straight win. Jalen Harris’ jumper gave Cal State Fullerton (10-5, 4-0 Big West Conference) the lead for good, 60-59, with 2:30 remaining. Anosike added a jumper to stretch the lead to 62-59 with 1:22 left. The Titans made 3 of 4 free throws inside the final 20 seconds to seal it. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 13 points for the Titans. DJ Davis had 19 points for the Anteaters (6-6, 1-2).
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tarleton State#California Baptist#Texans#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
Kearney Hub

Three-pointers lift Loper men over Pittsburg State, 88-79

KEARNEY — If teams live and die by the 3-point shot, the University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team was living high on the hog Thursday night. Or, rather, high on the Gorillas. The Lopers made 15 of 21 3-pointers to defeat Pittsburg State 88-79 at the...
KEARNEY, NE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

St. Thomas Aquinas’ Zion Turner commits to UConn Huskies

St. Thomas Aquinas three-time state champion quarterback Zion Turner committed to the Connecticut Huskies, he announced this week on Twitter. Turner, who is the only St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback to win three consecutive state titles as a starter, revealed his decision after receiving an offer from the Huskies in early December. Ranked a three-star prospect by 247sports, Turner chose UConn ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Orlando Sentinel

UCF defeats Tulane 68-66 in dramatic fashion

For the second straight game, the UCF men’s basketball team trailed by double digits in the second half before mounting a comeback win over an American Athletic Conference opponent. The Knights, who trailed by 13 with 10 minutes left, won 68-66 over Tulane on Saturday inside Addition Financial Arena thanks to the sharpshooting of true freshman Darius Johnson and Darin Green Jr. along with the ...
ORLANDO, FL
ABC News

Langborg, Evbuomwan carry Princeton over Dartmouth 84-80

HANOVER, N.H. -- Ryan Langborg and Tosan Evbuomwan scored 19 points apiece as Princeton won its 10th straight game, edging past Dartmouth 84-80 on Saturday. Ethan Wright added 17 points for the Tigers. Evbuomwan also had seven rebounds, while Wright posted 13 rebounds. Drew Friberg added 11 points for Princeton (15-3, 5-0 Ivy League).
HANOVER, NH
ABC News

Morse lifts James Madison past College of Charleston 95-94

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- Vado Morse had a career-high 32 points as James Madison narrowly defeated College of Charleston 95-94 on Saturday. Terrence Edwards made a pair of free throws that gave James Madison the lead for good, 76-75, with 5:53 to play. The Dukes pushed the advantage to 89-84 with 1:53 remaining. John Meeks hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Charleston.
HARRISONBURG, VA
ABC News

ABC News

519K+
Followers
129K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy