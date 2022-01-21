ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Lamar carries Kansas City over North Dakota St. 80-77

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0drbJ8hi00

Arkel Lamar matched his career high with a season-high 24 points as Kansas City narrowly beat North Dakota State 80-77 on Thursday night.

Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for Kansas City (9-8, 3-3 Summit League). Evan Gilyard II added 12 points.

Rocky Kreuser scored a season-high 27 points and had eight rebounds for the Bison (11-7, 3-3). Sam Griesel added 23 points and seven rebounds.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Fan Banned Following Racist Gesture

A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
COLLEGE SPORTS
midutahradio.com

Schofield scores 22 to carry Dixie State over Lamar 71-55

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Dixie State defeated Lamar 71-55. Frank Staine had 11 points for Dixie State (9-10, 2-4 Western Athletic Conference). Lincoln Smith had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals (2-16, 0-5), whose losing streak reached...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
KTUL

Abmas leads Oral Roberts over North Dakota 80-76

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas had 19 points as Oral Roberts defeated North Dakota 80-76. DeShang Weaver and Kareem Thompson added 15 points each for the Golden Eagles on Thursday night. Paul Bruns led the Fighting Hawks with 18 points.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summit League#Bison#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
UWBadgers.com

Wisconsin opens season with win over North Dakota

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men's tennis team (1-0) earned its first dual match win of the season on Friday, downing North Dakota (0-1), 5-2, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. The Badgers jumped out to an early lead by winning the doubles point. Sebastian Vile and Robin Parts were the first duo to earn a 6-2 victory over the Fighting Hawks' Cian McDonnell and Edmond Aynedjian. Jared Pratt and Gabriel Huber rounded out the effort by defeating North Dakota's Gerhard Sullwald and Nikiti Snezhko 6-4 to clinch the doubles point for the Badgers.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

Sims lifts Middle Tennessee over Southern Miss 74-60

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- Donovan Sims registered 16 points as Middle Tennessee stretched its home winning streak to nine games, getting past Southern Miss 74-60 on Saturday. Teafale Lenard Jr had 12 points for Middle Tennessee (12-6, 3-2 Conference USA). Josh Jefferson added 12 points. Camryn Weston had 10 points. Tyler...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Yardbarker

No. 7 Kansas erases 17-point deficit, hangs on vs. K-State

Halfway through Saturday's game between No. 7 Kansas and Kansas State, the Wildcats looked like the team considered to be a national title contender, not the in-state rival Jayhawks. But by the end, things looked a little more like they were expected to. Kansas erased a 17-point second-half deficit to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
abc17news.com

Painter scores 23 to lift Delaware over Elon 80-77

NEWARK, Del. — Dylan Painter had 23 points plus 12 rebounds as Delaware extended its home win streak to seven games, edging past Elon 80-77. Torrence Watson led the Phoenix on Saturday with 20 points.
BASKETBALL
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Hoops Rundown: Div. 1 games of Jan. 15-26

Florida A&M senior guard M. J. Randolph (#3), the SWAC's leading scorer (20.6 ppg.) led the Rattlers to two wins. FAMU has big games Saturday hosting conference co-leader Alcorn State and Monday entertaining Jackson State. The post HBCU Hoops Rundown: Div. 1 games of Jan. 15-26 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

519K+
Followers
129K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy