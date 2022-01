Following Brighton City Council’s December 21, 2021 vote to approve a $4,386,500 turf conversion project, construction on the project is scheduled to start in mid-January of 2022. This project will convert all four fields at the Brighton Sport Complex and all four fields at Pawlowski Fields to artificial turf. Between the two complexes, this project will save over 10 million gallons of water per year. The conversion will also increase usability, allowing teams to practice on the fields during the off-season as weather permits.

BRIGHTON, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO