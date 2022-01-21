Tulsa research institute looking for kids, teens for migraine treatment study

A clinical trial in Tulsa is hoping to give relief to children and teens who suffer from migraines.

“Migraines in children are very debilitating," said Dr. Renae Mayer, principal investigator at the Lynn Health Science Institute in Tulsa.

“I mean they can affect all aspects of a person’s life, including taking a toll on their family," said Lauren Schwab, director of clinical trials at the Lynn Institute of Tulsa.

The Lynn Institute is searching for participants to take part in a national study looking at the safety of a migraine medication for children, called Rimegepant. It’s a pill that’s taken at the onset of a migraine and dissolves on the tongue. It’s already FDA-approved for adults.

Dr. Mayer said a chemical in the brain is partly responsible for migraine symptoms.

“This drug blocks the effects of those mischievous effects that that molecule causes," Dr. Mayer said.

For the study, participants must know the difference between a migraine and a headache. Side effects of a migraine differ from person to person but can include blurred vision, sensitivity to light or smell, and nausea or vomiting.

Schwab said 11 percent of elementary-aged children and 15 percent of high school-aged teens experience migraines.

Those that qualify for the study will make four visits to the Lynn Institute in Tulsa over the course of 19 weeks.

“During that time, they’ll get study-related assessments, physical exams, an electrocardiogram to measure their heart activity," Schwab said.

The Lynn Institute is looking for kids and teens ages 6-17 who experience at least one migraine per month in a six-month period.

Their goal is to find a solution and bring relief to those suffering.

“This study really offers hope to a new treatment option for children and teens with migraines," Schwab said. "And it’s a great opportunity to not only contribute to medical science and the advancement of new treatments, but it could really change people's lives.”

The study won’t cost you anything. You will get reimbursed for time and travel.

If you think your child qualifies, you can learn more here.

