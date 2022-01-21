ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Crosby and Malkin score, Penguins hold off Senators 6-4

By Associated Press
 1 day ago
Pittsburgh Penguins Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with Bryan Rust during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4.

Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16.

Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa and has points in 13 consecutive home games versus the Senators dating to Feb. 13, 2013.

Drake Batherson had Ottawa’s lone goal in the first two periods, and the Senators trailed 5-1 entering the third. But they scored the next three goals, trimming the deficit to one.

Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves in relief for Ottawa.

