THORNVILLE, OH- The Sheridan Generals took a lead into halftime against the Purcell Marian and looked to close the game out with a big win, but the Cavaliers had other plans. Dee Alexander scored 17 of her 31 points in the second half to help her team get by Sheridan 68-62. Both teams traded buckets and Sheridan held onto its lead until Purcell Marion went on a run and eventually took the lead thanks to their efficient offense.

THORNVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO