New officials elected, new reef voted in at BoCC meeting

A fire burning in California shut down part of Highway 1 and forced evacuations. As of Saturday night, it had grown to 1,050 acres, and was 20% contained, according to Cal Fire. The blaze — called the Colorado Fire — began around 7:30 p.m. Friday near Palo Colorado Road in...
(CNN) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said Sunday it was appropriate for the Arizona Democratic Party to censure moderate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for her vote against a filibuster carve-out for voting rights, a key priority for Democrats. "Absolutely it was. On that particular vote that she and (West Virginia...
Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles on Friday. A report from Los Angeles Police Department detailed that he was driving his Yukon SUV near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, when a collision occurred with a red Prius making a U-turn, CBS Los Angeles reports.
LONDON/KIYV, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russia will face severe economic sanctions if it installs a puppet regime in Ukraine, a senior UK minister said on Sunday after Britain accused the Kremlin of seeking to install a pro-Russian leader there. Britain made the accusation late on Saturday, also saying Russian intelligence...
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is postponing her wedding after announcing new COVID-19 restrictions Sunday following the discovery of nine cases of the omicron variant in a single family that flew to Auckland to attend a wedding. The so-called “red setting” of the...
A monkey is missing after a truck carrying dozens of monkeys crashed in Pennsylvania on Friday, according to local police. Authorities are urging people not to approach the monkey if they see it. "Anyone who sees or locates the monkey is asked not to approach, attempt to catch, or come...
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A layer of ice and a blanket of snow covered coastal areas stretching from South Carolina to Virginia on Saturday after a winter weather system brought colder temperatures and precipitation not often seen in the region. Authorities urged drivers to stay off the roads and...
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have welcomed a baby via surrogate. The couple announced the news on social media on Friday. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," their statement read.
(CNN) — Police in Virginia said a woman has been charged after she claimed at a school board meeting she would show up with loaded guns if her children were required to wear masks at school. In the post on the department's Facebook page, authorities said Amelia King, 42...
Comments / 0