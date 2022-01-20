ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Captiva, FL

New officials elected, new reef voted in at BoCC meeting

bocabeacon.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to...

bocabeacon.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Captiva, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artificial Reef#Wildlife Conservation#Bocc
Fox News

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome baby via surrogate

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have welcomed a baby via surrogate. The couple announced the news on social media on Friday. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," their statement read.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy