Governor Hogan: State is seeing improved COVID-19 metrics

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — On Thursday Governor Larry Hogan highlighted the progress the state has made against fighting the omicron surge. but also warning that the number of deaths are likely to go up soon reflecting the normal lag.

Hogan said while he is encouraged by the improving metrics, we are still not out of the woods and the next 10 days to two weeks are really going to be critical. Positivity rate is down 40% since its peak 15 days ago and case rates down 44% since its peak 12 days ago. Hospitalizations have also declined for 8 consecutive days and are below 3 thousand for the first time since January 2nd.

“At this point, we’re watching it day to day, because of the rapidly declining numbers,” said Hogan. “I’m hopeful that another 15 days and we will be in a position where we don’t need to extend the state of emergency.”

Hogan also announced that after conversations with the white house, the state’s previous order for 800,000 rapid tests that was cut in half, has been restored. The state is also working with the Maryland State Department of Education to distribute 3 million KN95 masks to schools. Also, beginning Friday, the state is launching the second round of antibody testing in nursing homes.

This study will help determine whether we move forward with a potential fourth dose or some of our most vulnerable residents,” said Hogan. “We hope that that won’t be necessary, but we will be prepared to take action if it is necessary.”

