Alameda County Sheriff confirms body discovered in Fremont

Missing Stanford nurse Michael Odell has been found dead.

Alameda County Coroner's Bureau Sgt. Jeremy Lucha told KCBS Radio on Thursday night that Odell's body was found in Fremont at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. Lucha didn't provide a cause of death, nor an exact location where Odell's body was discovered. Crews had been searching in and around Don Edwards San Francisco Bay Wildlife Refuge.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office first told KCBS Radio earlier Thursday night that a body had been discovered following KNTV's report that a body was found in the "same area" of Fremont where law enforcement officials were looking for Odell, a 27-year-old Stanford Hospital nurse who was reported missing on Tuesday .

Reached by email on Thursday night, Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Ray Kelly said only that it was "correct" that a body had been found in Fremont.

Lucha first confirmed the discovery of Odell's body to the San Francisco Chronicle later Thursday night. He then corroborated the same details in a brief phone interview with KCBS Radio.

Joshua Paredes, a friend of Odell, told KNTV that Odell was last seen on Tuesday during his overnight shift. He "abruptly" left the hospital. and didn't return.

Investigators obtained footage of Odell's car leaving the parking lot at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Paredes, but they were unsure if he was driving. Paredes checked Odell’s phone location after not hearing from him for hours, seeing it in the eastbound lanes of the Dumbarton Bridge headed toward Fremont.

A California Highway Patrol spokesperson told KCBS Radio earlier Thursday that the agency was continuing to search, alongside other law enforcement departments. The spokesperson said they weren't authorized to provide details about the investigation.