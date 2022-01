1/21/2022 – If you want to learn more about the Italian Game, 1.e4 e5 2.Nf3 Nc6 3.Bc4, is there a better teacher than Anish Giri? The Dutch GM (of Nepalese/Russian extraction) is number seven in the world, with a 2772 rating. In a very instructive video, Anish tells you everything you need to know about this opening. The two-hour streaming session with ChessBase India is most entertaining, and at the same time wonderfully instructive. Take this boost to your tournament performance and make the most of it!

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO