Bengals player pours heart out in letter to fans and Cincinnati

Free at last, free at last, great God almighty, we’re free at last…. Free from the burden of the playoff drought, that is. At long, long, loooooooooooong last, the Bengals finally did it! That sound you heard circa 8 p.m. last Saturday night was the spontaneous release of three decades of frustration, blown to kingdom come by Joe Burrow, Germaine Pratt, and the rest of this team that’s now undoubtedly the most popular squad to wear the Stripes since the 1988 version came so close to winning it all. The air seems cleaner, food tastes better, we sleep the sleep of the satisfied and pure at heart.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO