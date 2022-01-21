One-netbook A1 Pro: Refreshed mini laptop launches for US$999 with a 7-inch display and Intel Tiger Lake processors

Go high tech with your next laptop when you choose the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 business laptop. It features a unique, 2-display design, and the main screen is 17.3 inches with a wide 21:10 aspect ratio. Meanwhile, the touch-enabled full-color LCD offers 8 additional inches. So you’ll have plenty of screen space. The setup redefines productivity since it gives you a portable second display, improving your multitasking. What’s more, the accompanying digital pen gives you even more possibilities. That’s right; you can use the secondary display as a drawing board, notebook, and so much more. Moreover, with the Plus Gen 3’s 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, you get the power you need. Furthermore, with up to 32 GB of memory, it lives up to your professional standards Finally, this laptop is a joy to own with the HarmanKardon/Dolby Atmos Speaker System, backlit keyboard, and FHD Infrared Camera.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO