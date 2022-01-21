ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

One-netbook A1 Pro: Refreshed mini laptop launches for US$999 with a 7-inch display and Intel Tiger Lake processors

By Alex Alderson
notebookcheck.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne-netbook has started selling the new A1 Pro, which it has upgraded to Intel Tiger Lake processors. The revised machine also offers up to 16 GB of RAM, improved Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity and a USB 4 port. The new A1 Pro starts at US$999 with a Core i5-1130G7 processor, 8...

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Best Wi-Fi range extenders in 2022: Get rid of dead zones in your home

Fix your Wi-Fi issues and increase range and speed Wireless connectivity has certainly improved over the years  — but that’s not to say it’s always perfect. Even some of the best Wi-Fi setups have their flaws. However, if you’re resistant to an old-school, yet slightly more reliable, wired setup, there are options to improve your Wi-Fi when your provider fails to give you reliable service. One solution is picking up a Wi-Fi range extender. This is especially useful for people with bigger homes that have a plethora of dead zones or far too many devices for one standalone Wi-Fi router to handle....
RETAIL
The Independent

Microsoft launches Chromebook rival with specialised software for schools

Microsoft’s rival to Google’s Chromebooks is finally available for schools and students.In November the software giant announced Windows 11 SE, a version of its operating system that is designed specifically for classrooms. It said it would be available on low-cost devices, and is optimized for Edge, Microsoft Office, and the company’s other cloud-based tools like OneDrive.Users will not be able to download applications from the Windows Store because it is not available on the machine; instead, the computers have an authorized selection of apps that can be installed on it – such as Zoom and Google Chrome.The operating system has...
COMPUTERS
Robb Report

Watch: This Robotic Arm Can Do Everything From Laser Engraving to Stirring Your Soup

We could all use an extra pair of hands around the house. So concluded Huenit, a South Korean startup that has designed a robotic arm to help you with an array of creative tasks and household chores. The company’s eponymous bot, which was launched on Indiegogo last December and will be rolling out to consumers in July, combines advanced artificial intelligence with a nifty modular arm to execute complex activities with speed and precision. It can do everything from film video content to 3-D print a prototype. The AI camera, which is kind of like the bot’s brain, can capture 30 frames...
ENGINEERING
Hot Hardware

Intel Core i9-12900HK Alder Lake-H Laptop Benchmark Leak Impresses With Desktop-Class Performance

If you've digested any of our early benchmarks of Intel's Alder Lake CPUs, you'll be well aware that the extant 12th-gen Core chips are pretty fierce. Of course, the only chips anyone's been able to test thus far are the top-tier "K"-series parts. Regardless, Intel just announced the rest of the lineup at CES 2022, and normally we'd be waiting another month or more before those models got into the hands of the public at large.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Mini#Intel Tiger Lake#Usb#Onexplayer#The Iris Xe Graphics G7#Wi Fi 5#Aliexpress
MacRumors Forums

iPhone SE With Larger 5.7-Inch Display May Launch in 2023, 'iPhone SE+ 5G' Also Rumored

The fourth-generation iPhone SE has until now been rumored to launch in 2024, but Young now says a 2023 release is looking more likely. Interestingly, Young also said the third-generation iPhone SE that is widely expected to launch this year is rumored to be named the iPhone SE+ 5G. The device is expected to feature the same design as the current iPhone SE, including a 4.7-inch display, with key new features being a faster A15 chip and 5G support.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Moto Tab G70 with 11-inch 2K display, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC launched in India

Motorola re-entered the Android tablet space in October last year with the launch of the Moto Tab G20. The Moto Tab G20 was essentially a rebadged Lenovo tablet geared towards kids, and it featured an 8-inch HD+ IPS display, MediaTek’s Helio P22T chipset, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, and a lackluster design. Motorola has now launched another Android tablet — the Moto Tab G70 — in India, and it’s a massive improvement over the Tab G20.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
notebookcheck.net

OnePlus demos the 10 Pro's LTPO display upgrades ahead of its launch

The launch of the new OnePlus 10 Pro flagship smartphone is almost upon us. Despite this, the OEM has released a last-minute teaser showcasing what the device's new "LTP0 2.0" display can do. It seems to confirm that it can adapt its refresh rate better than ever before. Working For...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

ONEXPLAYER mini: 7-inch gaming handheld launches globally for over 60% more than the Steam Deck

The ONEXPLAYER mini has arrived on the ONEXPLAYER global store, a few weeks after the device appeared in Japan. As One-netbook has confirmed previously, the ONEXPLAYER mini has an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and a 7-inch display running at 1,920 x 1,200 pixels with a 323 PPI. The device also has a 10,455 mAh battery, weighs 587 g and measures 10.23 x 4.1 x 0.9-inches.
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

Save a Solid $100 on the Mini LED 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1

Amazon is offering you a chance to pick up a brand new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1 chip and Mini LED display for $100 less. Apple’s Powerful 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1 Chip, Mini LED Display and More Currently $100 off for Limited Time. The configuration on sale features...
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Intel 12th-gen vs 11th-gen desktop processors: Which one should you buy?

The new 12th-gen Intel Core processors have finally arrived and they bring some major improvements over the last-gen processors. We already tested a couple of these chips for our Alder Lake review, and it’s safe to say that they’re some of the best CPUs on the market right now. From a new hybrid core architecture to surprisingly good overclocking headroom for enthusiasts, Alder Lake has enabled Intel to regain the performance lead against the competition. But just how much of an improvement are we getting with Intel 12th-gen vs 11th-gen?
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 business laptop has 2 displays and the main one is 17.3 inches

Go high tech with your next laptop when you choose the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 business laptop. It features a unique, 2-display design, and the main screen is 17.3 inches with a wide 21:10 aspect ratio. Meanwhile, the touch-enabled full-color LCD offers 8 additional inches. So you’ll have plenty of screen space. The setup redefines productivity since it gives you a portable second display, improving your multitasking. What’s more, the accompanying digital pen gives you even more possibilities. That’s right; you can use the secondary display as a drawing board, notebook, and so much more. Moreover, with the Plus Gen 3’s 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, you get the power you need. Furthermore, with up to 32 GB of memory, it lives up to your professional standards Finally, this laptop is a joy to own with the HarmanKardon/Dolby Atmos Speaker System, backlit keyboard, and FHD Infrared Camera.
COMPUTERS
uticaphoenix.net

Get the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Apple M1 processor for $899

There is no better screen in the world of tablets (yet) than the Mini LED panel on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro of 2021. While Mini LED is not super common yet — though we did see more of it announced at CES 2022 — it’s appealing as it achieves deeper black levels, a high contrast ratio, and high brightness. It’s also more expensive than a traditional LCD panel, so any dollar saved can be a worthwhile one.
ELECTRONICS
MacRumors Forums

Hands-On With LG's 32-Inch UltraFine OLED Pro Display

LG in December announced the launch of its new 2022 32-inch UltraFine OLED Pro display, and in our latest YouTube video, we went hands-on with it to see how it compares to Apple's Pro Display XDR and whether it might be worth picking up depending on the price point. Subscribe...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

HP Elite Dragonfly G3 laptop weighs under a kilogram and runs on 12th Gen Intel processors

Bring your A-game to every meeting when you have the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 laptop. This office gadget starts at under a kilogram, making it easy to carry throughout the day. Even better, it runs on 12th Gen Intel processors, so it’s powerful and efficient. Meanwhile, a 13.5″ clamshell design makes it compact while a 3:2 aspect ratio keeps you productive. Then, the HP Presence makes video conferences easier thanks to Audio by Bang & Olufsen and four individual amps that deliver realistic sound. Also, HP Dynamic Voice Leveling improves your voice clarity while the AI noise reduction 2.0 enhances it. Best of all, meetings get started faster with the HP Lock and Awake feature. Impressively, it allows the laptop to wake and lock when you approach and leave. Moreover, the intelligent charging feature means the long-life battery learns your work patterns and optimizes power use accordingly.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy