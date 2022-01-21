Analyzing the South Carolina men's basketball team with Carey Rich

The Arizona Democratic Party has voted to formally censure Senator Kyrsten Sinema "as a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy," the party said Saturday. The announcement came just days after Sinema opposed a change to the Senate rules that could have moved Democratic-backed voting rights legislation forward.
A 22-year-old NYPD officer was shot and killed Friday night while responding to a call for service in Harlem, city officials said. Another officer was wounded and is "fighting for his life to survive." "Tonight, we mourn the loss of a hero officer — a son, husband, and friend," the...
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday. Blinken told Lavrov the U.S. would give Russia written responses to Moscow's proposals next week. It offers some hope that an invasion of Ukraine is delayed. Christina Ruffini is in Geneva with the latest.
A federal judge in Texas Friday blocked the federal government from enforcing President Biden's vaccine mandate for federal employees, arguing that he didn't have the authority to do so "with the stroke of a pen and without input from Congress." Biden has pushed several different iterations of vaccine mandates in...
Meat Loaf's daughter says she will love and cherish him "forever" two days following his death. Pearl Aday took to Instagram early Saturday, sharing a photo of the father-daughter duo on stage embracing. "I love you always, no matter what. I love you with my whole heart," Pearl wrote. "We...
Celebrities are paying tribute to the late comedian Louie Anderson on social media. Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas due to complications from cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz revealed on Friday. The comedian's death comes days after Schwartz broke the news that Anderson was battling a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
A booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine significantly reduces a person's odds of hospitalization from the omicron variant, new research released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds. The three new studies from the agency are among the first to look at the vaccines' impact against omicron...
MOSCOW (AP) — With tens of thousands of Russian troops positioned near Ukraine, the Kremlin has kept the U.S. and its allies guessing about its next moves in the worst security crisis to emerge between Moscow and the West since the Cold War. Amid fears of an imminent attack...
